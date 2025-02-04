Jazz Chisholm Jr. drops 4-word reaction as Yankees star ramps up training before spring training

New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. has started to hit batting cages with the start of Spring Training less than a month away. The versatile Chisholm, traded by the Miami Marlins at last year's deadline, won the ALCS after 15 years but lost to the LA Dodgers in the Fall Classic title in five games.

On Monday, Jazz Chisholm Jr. posted a video on Instagram story where he was seen hitting the baseball in the cage. Another important detail was that he had a tight strap from his right elbow to help him keep his body posture right while going ahead with his swing.

"We back to work!," he wrote in the story.

It seems there will be a new or an altered batting mechanism when the Yankees star takes the plate in 2025.

Chisholm's Instagram story

Yankees manager confirms Jazz Chisholm Jr. will play second base

The Yankees are looking to add an infielder this offseason. Gleyber Torres, who primarily manned the middle infield in 2024, signed with the Detroit Tigers in free agency this offseason.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has said that Chisholm Jr., who served in the hot corner, will slide across the infield and play second base in 2025. That leaves a void for the Yankees at third base, prompting them to look at options. While free-agent third baseman might prove to be expensive, the Yankees could fall back on free agent and former Chicago White Sox star Yoan Moncada.

Moncada has been in declining form since slugging to a .756 OPS in 2019. One insider said that the Yankees checked up on Moncada's medical status earlier this offseason.

"Early in the offseason, the Yankees asked for and received medical information on Moncada, who played just 12 games with the White Sox last season because of an adductor strain," Mark Sanchez reported.

With the Yankees not keen on getting Moncada, they will need to assess their needs or potentially address the position internally as Jazz Chisholm Jr. is set to man second base.

