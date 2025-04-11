  • home icon
  Jazz Chisholm Jr. drops surprising verdict on Aaron Judge's fashion sense

Jazz Chisholm Jr. drops surprising verdict on Aaron Judge’s fashion sense

By Nishant Borooah
Modified Apr 11, 2025 11:50 GMT
Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the New York Yankees participates in batting practice prior to a spring training game against the Houston Astros at George M. Steinbrenner Field (Source: Getty)
Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the New York Yankees participates in batting practice prior to a spring training game against the Houston Astros at George M. Steinbrenner Field (Source: Getty)

New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr., who's gearing up to host the second annual fashion event for his non-profit organization, gave a surprising verdict on Aaron Judge's fashion sense.

The 27-year-old founded The Jazz Chisholm Foundation in the fall of 2023, with the aim of providing opportunities and guidance to children in New York, Florida and the Bahamas. While Chisholm is well-known for his interest in the fashion world, he said that Judge will be the only one looking better than him at the event.

Since joining the New York Yankees from the Miami Marlins last year, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has struck up a good friendship with Aaron Judge. While both players contrinute to the team's success on the field, they are also eager to make a difference in their community.

On MLB Central ahead of the fashion event next week, Jazz Chisholm Jr. credited Judge's confidence as the key factor behind his fashion sense (2:25 - 2:50):

youtube-cover
"I'm just going to say it. I say this every day when I walk into the locker room, Aaron Judge is going to look better than me. That's it.
"He's the only person because he thinks he's got more drip than me. That's the only thing. Aaron Judge is not going to look better than me. See like, that day he was dressed like the president, but I was dressed like a superstar. It's two different things."
The second annual Jazz Chisholm Foundation fashion event will be held on Monday evening at Nebula, a popular night club in New York.

The evening will begin with the red carpet, followed by a reception, live aucttion and a special presentation on the work the foundation does. Several memebers of the Yankees organization and other celebrities are expected to attend the event.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. shares thoughts on the new torpedo bats

Following an explosive start to the MLB season from the New York Yankees offence, there has been much talk about the ne 'torpedo bats players are using.

When Jazz Chisholm Jr. was asked for his opinion on the same in Thursday's episode of MLB Central, he said:

"Guys still out there throwing 100. ... I think it gives you a mental edge."

While some believe that the bats give hitters an advantage, Chisholm believes that isn't really the case. It's worth noting that Aaron Judge, widely considered the best slugger in the game, hasn't used the torpedo bats yet but leads the MLB (tied with Tyler Soderstrom) with six home runs.

Edited by Bhargav
