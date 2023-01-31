The Miami Marlins' new centerfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been named the cover athlete for the video game MLB The Show.

It was a dream come true for the young starlet. Chisholm expressed his elation following the news, which is a big nod to the recognition of his future potential.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. spoke to David Adler of the MLB Network following the announcement by PlayStation Studios. He had a stellar season with the Marlins despite being cut short due to injury and was also named in the All-Star team, becoming the first Bahamian to do so.

During the interview, he spoke of how much it meant to him, saying:

"It's something I always dreamed of from when I was a kid, so I always wanted to be [on the cover of a video game], but I never thought it would become a reality as quick as it has."

His selection for the cover is a continuation of MLB The Show's recent trend of selecting young and upcoming athletes for the cover. Chisholm took over the cover from Angels' star Shohei Ohtani, who was named the 2022 cover athlete after being named the MVP the previous season.

When asked about the elite company of stars he joins as the cover athlete, he said:

"It's just the start, it's just one of these things that you can check off your bucket list and be like, 'Bro, I'm with some great people right here.' Most of these guys are gonna be Hall of Famers at the end of their career. So it's pretty sick."

What can we expect from Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the upcoming MLB season?

Jazz Chisholm Jr. also spoke about his injury problems last season with the Miami Marlins and his recovery so far:

"My back's been great. Off-season has been great. I've been in the gym five times a week, going to rehab at the stadium. We've been working hard, working consistently. The back feels like a hundred percent."

He also confirmed changing his position as a centerfielder for the upcoming season, saying:

"For me, I just feel like I can do anything I put my mind to and just be the best at it. So, like, they told me that we needed an outfielder, I'mma go get it and Imma be probably the best outfielder we could've got."

While Jazz Chisholm Jr. is confident of his change of position for next season, there is no doubt that he is one of the best upcoming talents in the MLB. He will be one to watch out for as the Marlins take on the New York Mets on opening day.

