Jazz Chisholm Jr. Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft Miami Marlins star in 2024?

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is one of the most electric players in the MLB, however, that style of play has been both a blessing and a curse. The 26-year-old from Nassau, Bahamas has seen his aggressive style of play not only lead to an All-Star selection in 2021 but has also resulted in a number of injuries that have limited his production.

Since bursting onto the scene with the Miami Marlins back in 2020, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been an exciting source of power and speed for his club. At the same time, the second baseman turned outfielder has appeared in over 100 games only once in his four seasons in the majors.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Jazz Chisholm Jr. is now four for eight this spring with one RBI and one stolen base. #Marlins" - @kevin_barral

The two tales regarding Chisholm Jr. make him one of the most intriguing and frustrating players when it comes to fantasy baseball. The Bahamian superstar may not be world-class in any one category, but he is a steady contributor across the board.

Last season with the Miami Marlins, Jazz was limited to only 97 games because of injuries. However, during those games, the former All-Star posted a .250 batting average with 19 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases. This level of production makes Chisholm Jr. an intriguing asset to own in fantasy baseball, but how early is too early to select the Marlins star?

Jazz Chisholm Jr. should find himself off the board in the 8th or 9th rounds of 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

There is no denying that Chisholm Jr.'s injury history will take the star of the draft boards of some fantasy baseball managers. While they cannot be blamed for this, the high-risk, high-reward value that Jazz presents may be too much to pass up for other managers.

As mentioned before, the Miami Marlins star can stuff several categories for managers, especially stolen bases, which tends to be one of the most difficult to fill. It may be a tall order to ask Jazz to remain healthy all season, however, if his draft stock reflects those concerns, he could be a league-winning talent near the end of the 8th round of 2024 drafts.

Expand Tweet

"Jazz Chisholm Redemption Season" - @ballknowerant

It's clear that fantasy managers will need to gamble somewhat on Jazz Chisholm Jr. however, if everything clicks, it could be well worth a mid-round draft pick.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.