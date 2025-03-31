Jazz Chisholm Jr. makes stance clear on torpedo bats following Yankees’ HR explosion

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is off to a stellar start in the 2025 season, having already had a multi-home run game, his third with the Yankees and sixth of his career.

There's a reason why Chisholm is exuding confidence at the plate. It's because of his new unusual torpedo shaped bat, with which the second baseman has hit three home runs in two games against the Milwaukee Brewers.

After the Yankees' latest 12-3 win against the Brewers, Chisholm Jr. spoke candidly about his transition to using the torpedo bat and how it has impacted his confidence at the plate.

"I love my bat," he told reporters Sunday via YES Network (0:51 onwards). "I think you can tell it's working pretty well for me. It doesn't feel like a different bat, it just helps you in a little way—I guess."

Jazz revealed that he first gave the torpedo bat a try during the last week and a half of Spring Training — and he hasn’t looked back since then.

"I started using it the last week and a half of spring, I think. And I mean, I just never looked back after that. It still felt like my bat, feels good, hit the ball off the barrel, and I feel comfortable in the box," Chisholm added.

When asked if he noticed any changes in exit velocity or the ball’s reaction off the bat, Chisholm was quick to downplay any drastic difference.

"I wouldn’t say it comes off the bat differently," the infielder added. "I think I still hit the ball the same, like exit velocity as I always did. I just feel like it gives you a feeling of having more to work with. You probably don’t have more to work with, but it feels like it, so it gives you that extra confidence in your head to go out there and hit anything."

How did it all begin with Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the torpedo bat?

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is hitting .417 this season in three games, with three home runs and six RBIs. The Yankees are loving his production as he along with Aaron Judge has helped the team sweep the Brewers.

Interestingly, Chisholm’s introduction to the torpedo bat happened almost by accident.

"I think (Austin) Wells and (Anthony) Volpe went in one Spring Training game, and I used Volpe’s bat," Jazz said.

"I think I hit a double against the Tigers. And I was like, you know what, I’ll use it. Then the next game I had it, I hit a homer, and I was like, you know what, my new bat."

While the torpedo bat has been causing a stir online, Jazz Chisholm Jr. confessed that he’s not too caught up in the hype.

"I haven’t really seen the torpedo stuff online, honestly. I just call it a torpedo bat, but I don’t know what the talk is right now or what people are saying. But like I said, for us, we’re just out here playing baseball and doing our thing," Chisholm added.

Let's see if Jazz Chisholm Jr. and his torpedo bat slow down any time soon.

