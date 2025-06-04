Jazz Chisholm Jr. reveals amusing Reggie Jackson story in epic at-bat 

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is finally back with the New York Yankees after a lengthy IL stint following a right oblique injury on April 29. His debut with the team after IL went off with a blast, boosting the Yankees to a 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

Chisholm was seen dancing across the home plate at Yankee Stadium after blasting off the 358-ft home run. Before it was even announced as a homer, Chisholm held his bat, convinced of his own deduction.

When asked how he was so sure that it was a home run, he said:

“Our hitting coach told me a story about Reggie Jackson. He hit a homer that barely went over the fence. And he was like, `Hey, Reggie, how did you know that was gone?’ And he’s like, `Well, I hit 567 (actually 563) of them.’ So I told my coach, my story is that I’ve hit 1,000 homers in my dreams, so I had to know that one was gone, right?”

When asked how he pictured his return to the NY Yankees, he said that he pictured it would be a 3-for-3, but a 2-for-3 was also acceptable. His return also signaled his return to the third base position from 2B.

He played third base for the team last year but shifted his position as the team requested early in the season. However, this back and forth did not annoy Chisholm in the slightest as he said he’ll play in whichever position the team wants him to:

“I just want to win. I want a ring."

Manager Aaron Boone called him “a very dynamic player” as he not only has a positive attitude but a mindset to adapt to any position.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. admits he thought he’d never play 3B again

Jazz Chisholm Jr. [Source: Imagn]

Chisholm commented that he thought his days at 3B were over. But following the new shift, he is determined to make it remarkable.

“I really thought I was done at third base,” Chisholm said via MLB.com. “I thought I left my career over there with a good stamp, but I guess we’re back again. We got to shine again. We can’t let that reputation go down at third base.”

Apart from Chisholm being back, the Yankees also welcomed Devin Williams back to the closer role. Despite a rocky start to the season, Williams now believes he’s in a “good rhythm right now” to start fresh.

