Jazz Chisholm Jr. reveals favorite dynamic activity in NY city

New York Yankees player Jazz Chisholm Jr. recently shared his favorite activity to do in New York City. In a newly released front-camera Q&A video, Yankees players took turns answering each other’s questions.

After Dominic Smith revealed his favorite places to eat in NYC, he passed the question to the next player, asking about their favorite activity in the city. Jazz Chisholm Jr. then appeared on screen and responded:

“I would say go to the studio with my friends, make music. So now I got a question. What do you do on your off days?”

Pitcher Gerrit Cole answered Chisholm Jr.’s question next, and the video continued with more appearances from fellow Yankees players.

Apart from baseball, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has also stepped into the world of music. He has even collaborated with fellow MLB player Nick Gordon on musical projects.

The two teamed up to release a song titled "Upset Your Maker" on SoundCloud under their brand Nick & Jazz by Festine ahead of the 2024 Opening Day. Jazz Chisholm Jr., who has been friends with Nick Gordon since their teenage years, spoke about the collaboration, saying (via MLB.com):

“We're always going to keep it honest with each other for sure. If I sound bad, he's going to be like, ‘No, brother, you might want to try and do that again.’ Or if the voice doesn't go with the beat or something, he's going to be like, ‘You want to try doing it this way instead of that way. I feel like this way is going to sound a little bit better,’ and then you can keep going off of that.”

Currently, Nick Gordon is part of the Kansas City Royals after being traded to the team earlier this month.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. opens up about balancing baseball and music

Jazz Chisholm Jr. joined the New York Yankees last year after being traded by the Miami Marlins in July. Speaking about juggling baseball and music, Chisholm Jr. said (via MLB.com):

"I go home and I forget about baseball. I'm not a baseball player outside of baseball. Just rapping about my life outside of it."

So far in the 2025 season, Chisholm Jr. has recorded a .165 batting average, with 7 home runs, 15 RBIs, and 15 runs scored across 91 at-bats.

