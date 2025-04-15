Jazz Chisholm Jr. reveals what makes the Yankees a better fit for his style of play than the Marlins

Jazz Chisholm Jr. seems to be enjoying his time in the Bronx after getting traded to the New York Yankees by the Miami Marlins during last year's trade deadline.
While the conditions are more frigid in the Bronx, which even led to him going hitless for 24 straight plate appearances until he broke that skid against the Giants with an eighth-inning home run, there are some benefits of playing at Yankee Stadium as opposed to the Marlins' home, LoanDepot Park.
Chisholm Jr, who has six home runs, was asked the reason behind his pop at Yankee Stadium. When asked if he has made changes to his swing mechanics, the Yankees third baseman said:
"Not at all. I think I've been swinging the same. I feel like I was playing in Miami where the field's very big compared to the field here. And I mean, I just, I feel like the field plays to my ability out there, you know."
Before joining the Yankees, Chisholm Jr. played at Yankee Stadium four times, hitting .333 with five hits, a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. Since his trade to New York, Chisholm Jr. has batted .257 with 35 hits, 10 homers, 19 RBIs and 21 runs scored in 37 games.
Chisholm Jr. has played 211 games at LoanDepot Park, hitting .250 with 191 hits, 33 homers, 114 RBIs and 116 runs scored.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. keeping up with chilly weather at Yankee Stadium
Jazz Chisholm Jr was born and brought up in the Bahamas. At this time of the year, the weather there is around 84 degrees. However, it can get chilly in the Big Apple during April and May, with temperatures dropping to 50 degrees.
During an interview after the game, Chisholm Jr. revealed how he keeps up with frigid conditions.
"A lot of Vaseline. Shout out, Vaseline," the infielder said. "Send me some. A lot of hot stuff from out of the training room. Go in the hot tub before the game. Layers of creams. It’s just a lot. It’s a lot to go out there and play in the cold, but hey, this is our job and this is what we gotta go do. There’s no excuses."
The Yankees will hope that Jazz Chisholm Jr. gets used to this weather, especially during the next two months, when temperatures could really test him.