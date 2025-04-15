Jazz Chisholm Jr. reveals what makes the Yankees a better fit for his style of play than the Marlins

Jazz Chisholm Jr. seems to be enjoying his time in the Bronx after getting traded to the New York Yankees by the Miami Marlins during last year's trade deadline.

Ad

While the conditions are more frigid in the Bronx, which even led to him going hitless for 24 straight plate appearances until he broke that skid against the Giants with an eighth-inning home run, there are some benefits of playing at Yankee Stadium as opposed to the Marlins' home, LoanDepot Park.

Chisholm Jr, who has six home runs, was asked the reason behind his pop at Yankee Stadium. When asked if he has made changes to his swing mechanics, the Yankees third baseman said:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Not at all. I think I've been swinging the same. I feel like I was playing in Miami where the field's very big compared to the field here. And I mean, I just, I feel like the field plays to my ability out there, you know."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before joining the Yankees, Chisholm Jr. played at Yankee Stadium four times, hitting .333 with five hits, a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. Since his trade to New York, Chisholm Jr. has batted .257 with 35 hits, 10 homers, 19 RBIs and 21 runs scored in 37 games.

Chisholm Jr. has played 211 games at LoanDepot Park, hitting .250 with 191 hits, 33 homers, 114 RBIs and 116 runs scored.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. keeping up with chilly weather at Yankee Stadium

Jazz Chisholm Jr was born and brought up in the Bahamas. At this time of the year, the weather there is around 84 degrees. However, it can get chilly in the Big Apple during April and May, with temperatures dropping to 50 degrees.

Ad

During an interview after the game, Chisholm Jr. revealed how he keeps up with frigid conditions.

"A lot of Vaseline. Shout out, Vaseline," the infielder said. "Send me some. A lot of hot stuff from out of the training room. Go in the hot tub before the game. Layers of creams. It’s just a lot. It’s a lot to go out there and play in the cold, but hey, this is our job and this is what we gotta go do. There’s no excuses."

The Yankees will hope that Jazz Chisholm Jr. gets used to this weather, especially during the next two months, when temperatures could really test him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More