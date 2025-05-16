Jazz Chisholm Jr. reveals 'weirdest and most frugal' Yankees teammates, picks Gerrit Cole as smartest 

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is nearing a year with the New York Yankees after being traded to the Bronx by the Miami Marlins at last year's trade deadline. Chisholm Jr. is one of the chilliest personalities and draws attention with his performance, fashion style, and sense of humor.

On Thursday, the versatile infielder took part in a lighthearted conversation where he revealed the "strangest, most frugal and smartest personality" in the locker room on the "Joe and Jada" podcast.

Jazz Chishom Jr. picks Tim Hill as the weirdest personality

Chisholm Jr. picked reliever Tim Hill as the “funniest and weirdest” personality. The former Padres reliever is known for his unique action, which almost touches the dirt on the mound as he throws to the plate.

“The funniest player is Tim Hill," Chisholm said (59:15 onwards). "This is my brother now. Y’all don’t get me wrong, but have you ever looked at him? He’s goofy, bro. Like, he’s just goofy. That’s my dog, but if you really think—look at him and think, 'What’s the Disney character?' Oh no—that’s my dog though. It’s just the personality and the way he moves."

"But yeah, the weirdest player? The weirdest? Tim Hill, damn," Chisholm Jr. added. "Like, he throws from the ground, bro. He’s a lefty, he only throws one pitch—and gets everybody out. He doesn’t do nothing else. He just be chillin’, hangin’. Yo, that’s my dog, you feel me? He just does his thing."

Jazz Chisholm Jr. picks Anthony Volpe as the most frugal

Anthony Volpe has been supporting Aaron Judge in the Yankees' lineup. He is hitting .240 with six home runs and seven stolen bases.

However, he's still 24 and doesn't like to spend much, as revealed by Chisholm Jr. who called him as the "most frugal" in the squad.

"Volpe, man," Chisholm said. "That’s my dog. He wouldn’t skip out when the check comes, but you know—he’s young, you feel me? He doesn’t like to spend his money yet. He’s going through the beginnings. He’s saving right now."

Jazz Chisholm Jr. sees Volpe as the second coming of former Yankees icon, Derek Jeter.

"Hey, listen—he Derek," Chisholm said. "He Derek Jeter 2.0. He gonna have that normal, clean, a lot of money. He gonna come regularly and do his thing. Stack up, man. He gonna stack up, you feel me?"

Gerrit Cole called "smartest" by Jazz Chisholm Jr.

When it comes to the smartest personality in the room, Chisholm Jr. picked Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

"The smartest—Gerrit Cole," Chisholm said. "He’s one of the elders on the team. Yeah, like top three. He seems dead serious when I’m watching the game. You know, he is cool though—he doesn’t smile that much. Not on the field. Yeah, he doesn’t smile. Inside though, he cool. He has a vibe. He be chillin’, yo."

Cole is a veteran and one of the best starting pitchers for the Yankees over the years. He won't be playing this season, though, as he underwent Tommy John surgery before the start of the season.

