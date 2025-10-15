Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend Olivia Brown cools off summer heat in chic pink swimsuit

Summer is in its final stages and New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s girlfriend, Olivia Brown, is making the most of it. She once again came up with a bold outfit as she embraced the summer heat in a striking new mirror selfie.
On Tuesday, Olivia dropped two photos in the same outfit. She uploaded a side view of her outfit while soaking in the sun. In another photo, she posted a mirror selfie, in which she is wearing a chic pink one-piece swimsuit featuring a swirl pattern and a plunging neckline. Her hair was wet, suggesting she had just had a shower.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Olivia Brown are both from the Bahamas and have been together since 2022. She's a model and content creator. The couple has made several public appearances, including the 2022 ESPY Awards and a charitable event in the Bahamas in December 2022. There, the couple donated to Freedom Farm.
Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend Olivia Brown stuns at All-Star red carpet
Jazz Chisholm Jr. earned her second All-Star selection of his career and he brought along his girlfriend, Olivia Brown, for the event. The duo turned heads with their dark outfits. Olivia wore a sleek black gown, complementing the infielder's sharp black suit.
In September, Olivia, who regularly shares travel vlogs, fashion insights, and lifestyle content, documented her journey to New York Fashion Week, which she compared to the All-Star red carpet moment in July.
“This is giving me the All-Star Game vibes. Well, f*** the game, but the All-Star moment on the red carpet -- it’s giving that,” Brown said in her vlog.
While Olivia Brown is making full use of the summer, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is coming off a disappointing postseason, where the Yankees were eliminated in four ALDS games against the Toronto Blue Jays.
However, Chisholm individually had a breakout season. He finished with 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases while batting .242. He's just 27 years old and will take this season as a momentum to perform well next year.