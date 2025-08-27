Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend Olivia Brown dons chic green bikini while enjoying scenic boat trip in New York with her friend

New York Yankees star player Jazz Chisholm’s girlfriend, Olivia, shared a sneak peek of her New York vacation. Olivia shared several images from the trip on her Instagram story on Tuesday. The series of images features her vacation with her friend. Olivia’s first story featured her in a chic green bikini with white shorts, while her friend wore a sleek black bikini. Olivia and her friend also clicked a bathroom mirror selfie.&quot;Swimsuit change,&quot; Olivia wrote on the story.Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend, Olivia Brown, donned a chic green bikini and shared a story on her Instagram (via @luh.liv Instagram)In another photo, they were seen relaxing on a luxury boat with Manhattan's skyline framing the background. A collage showed three moments: the duo looking at each other, Olivia posing for flying kisses and both relaxing on the boat’s lounge chairs.Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend, Olivia Brown, donned a chic green bikini and shared a story on her Social media. (via @luh.liv Instagram)The final shot highlights sparkling city lights in the evening, where Oliva was kneeling on the boat's cushioned seating area. She styled with simple, delicate bracelets and her classic black scrunchies. She posed in a playful way, which captured her fun and glamour.Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend, Olivia Brown, donned a chic green bikini and shared a story on her Social media.(via @luh.liv Instagram)&quot;Not throwing away his shot&quot;: Jazz Chisholm Jr. shared a post with humrous captionOn Tuesday, Yankees star Jazz Chisholm shared a series of images from the Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox game. The game took place at the Yankees' home stadium, where Jazz dropped the bat after hitting a 390-foot home run in the fifth inning. This homer led to seven runs for the Yankees and helped them beat the Red Sox with a 7-3 score.The post was shared with the Yankees' official account. The post included of photos of his epic bat drop shot, along with a clip of the scene. In the final shot, Jazz was standing at the Yankees' dugout, posing in his signature style, showcasing his playful personality.&quot;Not throwing away his shot,&quot; Chisholm Jr. captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChisholm had a great season in 2025 with a .240 batting average, 25 home runs and 64 RBIs.