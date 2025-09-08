Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend Olivia Brown rocks combo of white tee, body shorts, and faux fur leg warmers in stylish mirror selfie 

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend, Olivia Brown, paired simplicity with flair in her latest mirror selfie. The post came shortly after she shared a selfie in a cheetah-print one-piece swimsuit.
Brown posted the mirror selfie on her Instagram stories on Sunday. With her face hidden behind her phone, Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend wore an all-white outfit consisting of a tee, booty shorts and faux fur leg warmers. The tee had an image of a deer printed in the middle, while her navel piercing was also visible in the mirror selfie.
Hours earlier, Brown posted a carousel of 10 snaps on her Instagram. Donning a cheetah-printed swimsuit, the first three snaps on the post were selfies, all taken by Brown from the side with her head tilted to the camera, but in different facial expressions.
The fourth snap showed Brown looking into a mirror, followed by another selfie where she sat down with the camera held slightly above her. Next came a selfie similar to the first, but this time she rested the phone on her forehead.
A close-up selfie with the focus on her face followed, before another picture that highlighted her radiant smile. The second-to-last snap once again showed her looking at the mirror, while the final image captured Brown with an expression that suggested slight irritation.
Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend reacts to Myles Harden's partner's latest post
The Cleveland Browns narrowly lost their NFL season opener to the Cincinnati Bengals, 17-16. Ashley Marie, the girlfriend of Browns cornerback Myles Harden, watched the game live from Huntington Bank Field.
On Sunday, Marie shared a carousel of eight snaps on her Instagram. The first picture showed her, visibly pregnant, dressed in a brown jacket paired with a white tee and brown pants with matching footwear. The tee featured the No. 26, Harden's jersey number, printed on the front.
"Same time next week ?😘 Top & Jacket [Pretty WAG Customs]," she captioned the post.
Pretty WAG Customs is an Instagram-based business that specializes in creating custom gameday apparel, particularly for the wives and girlfriends of athletes.
Reacting to the image, Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend, Oliva Brown, dropped a two-word comment.
"the prettiest😍," she wrote.
Like Jazz Chisholm Jr., Olivia Brown is also from the Bahamas. They have been in a relationship since at least the early 2020s. Brown accompanied her boyfriend to the 2022 ESPY Awards. More recently, Brown was Chisholm Jr.'s plus one at the 2025 All-Star Game red carpet.