Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend Olivia Brown rocks combo of white tee, body shorts, and faux fur leg warmers in stylish mirror selfie 

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend, Olivia Brown, paired simplicity with flair in her latest mirror selfie. The post came shortly after she shared a selfie in a cheetah-print one-piece swimsuit.

Ad

Brown posted the mirror selfie on her Instagram stories on Sunday. With her face hidden behind her phone, Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend wore an all-white outfit consisting of a tee, booty shorts and faux fur leg warmers. The tee had an image of a deer printed in the middle, while her navel piercing was also visible in the mirror selfie.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend's Instagram story [Source: Instagram/luh.liv]

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hours earlier, Brown posted a carousel of 10 snaps on her Instagram. Donning a cheetah-printed swimsuit, the first three snaps on the post were selfies, all taken by Brown from the side with her head tilted to the camera, but in different facial expressions.

Ad

Trending

The fourth snap showed Brown looking into a mirror, followed by another selfie where she sat down with the camera held slightly above her. Next came a selfie similar to the first, but this time she rested the phone on her forehead.

A close-up selfie with the focus on her face followed, before another picture that highlighted her radiant smile. The second-to-last snap once again showed her looking at the mirror, while the final image captured Brown with an expression that suggested slight irritation.

Ad

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend reacts to Myles Harden's partner's latest post

The Cleveland Browns narrowly lost their NFL season opener to the Cincinnati Bengals, 17-16. Ashley Marie, the girlfriend of Browns cornerback Myles Harden, watched the game live from Huntington Bank Field.

On Sunday, Marie shared a carousel of eight snaps on her Instagram. The first picture showed her, visibly pregnant, dressed in a brown jacket paired with a white tee and brown pants with matching footwear. The tee featured the No. 26, Harden's jersey number, printed on the front.

Ad

"Same time next week ?😘 Top & Jacket [Pretty WAG Customs]," she captioned the post.

Pretty WAG Customs is an Instagram-based business that specializes in creating custom gameday apparel, particularly for the wives and girlfriends of athletes.

Reacting to the image, Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend, Oliva Brown, dropped a two-word comment.

"the prettiest😍," she wrote.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend Oliva Brown's comment [Source: Instagram/_ashhleyy__]

Like Jazz Chisholm Jr., Olivia Brown is also from the Bahamas. They have been in a relationship since at least the early 2020s. Brown accompanied her boyfriend to the 2022 ESPY Awards. More recently, Brown was Chisholm Jr.'s plus one at the 2025 All-Star Game red carpet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Safeer M S Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.



Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.



In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.



When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies. Know More