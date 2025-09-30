  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s girlfriend Olivia Brown shares sneak peek of street-style self-portrait on canvas

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s girlfriend Olivia Brown shares sneak peek of street-style self-portrait on canvas

By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 30, 2025 12:27 GMT
Jazz Chisholm Jr.&rsquo;s girlfriend Olivia Brown shares sneak peek of street-style self-portrait on canvas. Credit: GETTY
Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s girlfriend Olivia Brown shares sneak peek of street-style self-portrait on canvas. Credit: GETTY

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend, Olivia Brown, displayed her painting skills in her latest update. Brown, who is also from the Bahamas, is known to share content related to travel, fashion, and lifestyle. Sometimes, she also offers a glimpse into her artistic side.

Ad

On Monday, Brown dropped a video where she took up the challenge of painting one of her poses. In fast-forward mode, she documented her painting before she arrived at the final product on the canvas.

In the painting, she captured a striking street-style inspired look, featuring large expressive eyes, full lips and her signature curls. The portrait echoes the energy Olivia brings to her personal style. She captioned the post:

"Watch me cook!!!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Brown goes by the moniker Luh Liv on social media. On her YouTube channel and Instagram, she shares travel content. She shares vlogs and has previously gone to destinations like Belgium, the Netherlands, Turkey and Egypt.

Apart from travel content, Olivia Brown also posts content, offering a glimpse into her fashion choices. During a photoshoot near the Metropolitan Museum of Art, she wore a long, deep-brown leather dress with a plunging neckline.

Ad

Olivia Brown accompanied Jazz Chisholm Jr. in Atlanta for All-Star Game

Olivia Brown are reportedly together since 2022. They have made public appearances at several events together. The latest of which came in July when the couple arrived at the red carpet for the 2025 MLB All-Star game in Atlanta.

Brown turned heads on the red carpet with her striking black cut-out gown to complement the versatile star's black suit over blue shirt look.

Ad

The couple also attended Fanatics Fest before the All-Star game. Apart from this, Brown and the New York Yankees star previously made an appearance at the 2022 ESPY Awards. They attended the Jazz Chisholm Foundation launch in Miami in August 2023.

On the baseball front, Jazz Chisholm Jr. wrapped up his regular season with career-high figures across the board. He finished the season, batting .242 to go along with 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications