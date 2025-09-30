Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s girlfriend Olivia Brown shares sneak peek of street-style self-portrait on canvas

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend, Olivia Brown, displayed her painting skills in her latest update. Brown, who is also from the Bahamas, is known to share content related to travel, fashion, and lifestyle. Sometimes, she also offers a glimpse into her artistic side.On Monday, Brown dropped a video where she took up the challenge of painting one of her poses. In fast-forward mode, she documented her painting before she arrived at the final product on the canvas.In the painting, she captured a striking street-style inspired look, featuring large expressive eyes, full lips and her signature curls. The portrait echoes the energy Olivia brings to her personal style. She captioned the post:&quot;Watch me cook!!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrown goes by the moniker Luh Liv on social media. On her YouTube channel and Instagram, she shares travel content. She shares vlogs and has previously gone to destinations like Belgium, the Netherlands, Turkey and Egypt.Apart from travel content, Olivia Brown also posts content, offering a glimpse into her fashion choices. During a photoshoot near the Metropolitan Museum of Art, she wore a long, deep-brown leather dress with a plunging neckline.Olivia Brown accompanied Jazz Chisholm Jr. in Atlanta for All-Star GameOlivia Brown are reportedly together since 2022. They have made public appearances at several events together. The latest of which came in July when the couple arrived at the red carpet for the 2025 MLB All-Star game in Atlanta.Brown turned heads on the red carpet with her striking black cut-out gown to complement the versatile star's black suit over blue shirt look.The couple also attended Fanatics Fest before the All-Star game. Apart from this, Brown and the New York Yankees star previously made an appearance at the 2022 ESPY Awards. They attended the Jazz Chisholm Foundation launch in Miami in August 2023.On the baseball front, Jazz Chisholm Jr. wrapped up his regular season with career-high figures across the board. He finished the season, batting .242 to go along with 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases.