Who is Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend? Meet Olivia Brown

New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. recently earned his first All-Star selection in pinstripes. He was also part of the Home Run Derby, but his performance fell flat in the event.

Although the Yankees are known for their players following specific style rules, Chisholm hasn't changed his flair since arriving in the Bronx from the Marlins.

Chisholm arrived at the 2025 All-Star red carpet with his girlfriend, Olivia Brown, who turned heads with her attire. Her dress was a black, floor-length gown featuring a unique cutout design at the bust and a halter-style neckline.

It had a fitted silhouette, possibly made of a sleek, satin-like fabric. The design emphasized the midriff with a horizontal cutout just below the bust. With Brown stealing the spotlight from her boyfriend, queries popped up wanting to know more about her.

Like Chisholm, Brown is from the Bahamas, and is is a model and YouTuber. The couple's beginnings are unknown, but Brown was Chisholm's plus one at the ESPY Awards in 2022. At the time, Chisholm was with the Marlins and earned his first All-Star selection.

Chisholm arrived at the ESPYs wearing a black suit with a distinctive white lapel on the jacket. Meanwhile, Brown wore a long, sheer, form-fitting gown embellished with intricate silver or white detailing.

Brown's next high-profile appearance with Chisholm was in December 2022 at an event in the Bahamas, where they presented a check to Freedom Farm. More recently, Brown accompanied Chisholm at the Fanatics Fest before the All-Star game.

Chisholm's girlfriend is an avid traveller. Brown often documents her travels on her YouTube channel, Luh Liv. She has traveled to Belgium, the Netherlands, Turkey and Egypt, among other places.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend Olivia Brown turns up glamor with sleek outfit in SoHo

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend, Oliva Brown, attracted hostile reception from a section of fans for her outfit at the All-Star red carpet. Despite the negativity, Brown has shown that, like Chisholm, she is a fashionista.

On July 10, she shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from SoHo, New York. She wore a two-piece ensemble featuring a cropped top and long shorts.

The top was a white, sleeveless crop top with a contrasting grey and white striped bralette-style overlay. Meanwhile, the bottom consisted of loose-fitting, knee-length shorts with a grey and white vertical stripe pattern.

She complemented the two-piece ensemble with white high-heeled sandals with multiple straps that tie around the ankles.

With Chisholm and his girlfriend's unique sense of fashion, they will likely steal the spotlight again in many more high-profile events.

