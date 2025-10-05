Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend Olivia Brown stuns in a golden metallic mini dress with a cowl neck, capturing a glamorous mirror selfie

On Saturday, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the New York Yankees had an underwhelming game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Center in Toronto. The game was the first game of the American League Division Series, and the Blue Jays ended up beating the Yankees 10-1.
While Chisholm Jr. and his side had a quiet night in Canada, the 27-year-old Yankees player's girlfriend, Olivia Brown, made sure she stunned her followers. Brown uploaded an image of herself on her Instagram story, wearing a golden metallic mini dress with a cowl neck. The image in question was a mirror selfie.
You can take a look at Olivia Brown's Instagram story below:
If reports are to be believed, then Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Olivia Brown have been together since 2022. Over the last couple of years, Chisholm Jr. and Olivia made several public appearances, with their latest public appearance coming at the 2025 MLB All-Star red carpet.
While not a lot is known about Olivia Brown, she is a budding YouTuber. As of this writing, Brown has 5.33k subscribers on her YouTube channel and she regularly posts travel vlogs. One of the most viewed videos on her channel was from the 2025 MLB All-Star red carpet.
Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend recently compared the NY Fashion Week to the MLB All-Star Game runway moment
In her most recent YouTube video, Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend, Olivia Brown, was seen at the New York Fashion Week. It was the first ever fashion event Olivia witnessed, and she drew some interesting comparisons about it in her vlog.
At first, Olivia spoke about all the tasks she had to perform in the day before attending the NY Fashion Week.
"I have to fit in my school, working out, and just being the badass b**** ever all in one day," Olivia said. "This is a lot of work, guys."
Later, she added that the New York Fashion Week gave her similar vibes as the MLB All-Star red carpet.
“This is giving me the All-Star Game vibes. Well, f*** the game, but the All-Star moment on the red carpet -- it’s giving that."
Olivia Brown wore a stunning white dress at the New York Fashion Week. However, like the All-Star red carpet, Brown wasn't accompanied by Jazz Chisholm Jr. at this event.