  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • PICTURES: Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend Olivia Brown turns up the glamor in form-fitting baby pink dress & white heels

PICTURES: Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend Olivia Brown turns up the glamor in form-fitting baby pink dress & white heels

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 26, 2025 06:37 GMT
PICTURES: Jazz Chisholm Jr.
PICTURES: Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend Olivia Brown turns up the glamor in form-fitting baby pink dress & white heels

New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s girlfriend, Olivia Brown, is serving major style goals. On Thursday, Brown dropped a photo in a form-fitting dress exuding elegance in every sense of the way.

Ad

Brown posted several photos, capturing herself in a chic, form-fitting baby pink dress paired with white heels. In the photos, Brown came up with different poses while seated outdoors. She complemented her attire with a luxury handbag.

"so fem🩰," she wrote in the caption.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Olivia Brown both come from the Bahamas and have known each other since at least 2022. Brown is a model and travel content creator known online as "Luh Liv."

Olivia Brown compares NY Fashion Week moment with All-Star game

Olivia Brown has accompanied Jazz Chisholm Jr. at several high-profile events, such as the 2022 ESPY Awards, 2025 MLB All-Star Game red carpet in Atlanta and most recently, New York Fashion Week.

Ad

On Sept. 19, Brown dropped a vlog capturing her time in New York for the fashion week that ran for three days. In the video, Brown documented her experience managing a lot of things at the same time.

"I have to fit in my school, working out, and just being the badass b**** ever all in one day. This is a lot of work, guys," she said (3:00).
Ad

Moreover, she said that because of her busy schedule, she has been light when it comes to food intake, but she doesn't want trolls to call her someone on a diet.

"No, I do not promote EDs, so don’t come for me. Don’t cancel me, mama," she said.

When the moment arrived for her to appear at the New York Fashion Week, the pre-event nervousness drew reference from when she appeared on the red carpet of All-Star festivities in July.

Ad
“This is giving me the All-Star Game vibes. Well, f*** the game, but the All-Star moment on the red carpet -- it’s giving that,” Brown added.

youtube-cover

On the baseball front, Chisholm is in the middle of a fine year. The 2025 All-Star has hit 31 home runs and stolen 31 bases, while hitting .245 in 457 plate appearances across 127 games.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications