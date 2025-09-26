PICTURES: Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend Olivia Brown turns up the glamor in form-fitting baby pink dress & white heels

New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s girlfriend, Olivia Brown, is serving major style goals. On Thursday, Brown dropped a photo in a form-fitting dress exuding elegance in every sense of the way.Brown posted several photos, capturing herself in a chic, form-fitting baby pink dress paired with white heels. In the photos, Brown came up with different poses while seated outdoors. She complemented her attire with a luxury handbag.&quot;so fem🩰,&quot; she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJazz Chisholm Jr. and Olivia Brown both come from the Bahamas and have known each other since at least 2022. Brown is a model and travel content creator known online as &quot;Luh Liv.&quot;Olivia Brown compares NY Fashion Week moment with All-Star gameOlivia Brown has accompanied Jazz Chisholm Jr. at several high-profile events, such as the 2022 ESPY Awards, 2025 MLB All-Star Game red carpet in Atlanta and most recently, New York Fashion Week.On Sept. 19, Brown dropped a vlog capturing her time in New York for the fashion week that ran for three days. In the video, Brown documented her experience managing a lot of things at the same time.&quot;I have to fit in my school, working out, and just being the badass b**** ever all in one day. This is a lot of work, guys,&quot; she said (3:00).Moreover, she said that because of her busy schedule, she has been light when it comes to food intake, but she doesn't want trolls to call her someone on a diet.&quot;No, I do not promote EDs, so don’t come for me. Don’t cancel me, mama,&quot; she said.When the moment arrived for her to appear at the New York Fashion Week, the pre-event nervousness drew reference from when she appeared on the red carpet of All-Star festivities in July.“This is giving me the All-Star Game vibes. Well, f*** the game, but the All-Star moment on the red carpet -- it’s giving that,” Brown added.On the baseball front, Chisholm is in the middle of a fine year. The 2025 All-Star has hit 31 home runs and stolen 31 bases, while hitting .245 in 457 plate appearances across 127 games.