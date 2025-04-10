Jazz Chisholm Jr. set to play for European nation in 2026 World Baseball Classic: Reports

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. has reportedly agreed to represent Great Britain at the 2026 World Baseball Classic. According to MLB insider Francys Romero, the 27-year-old will play for Team GB if he's healthy at the time and receives permission from the Yankees to join the tournament.

Ad

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was born in Nassau, the capital city of the Bahamas, but moved to the United States at the age of 12 and attended high school at Life Prep Academy in Wichita, Kansas. Therefore, he's eligible to represent Great Britain, as the island nation is a part of the Commonwealth.

Francys Romero disclosed the information on social media on Tuesday. Romero hails from Santa Clara, Cuba, although he's now a resident of the United States. He's a member of the BBWAA and covers the baseball scene in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Per source: Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be on the preliminary roster for Great Britain in the 2026 World Baseball Classic," Romero tweeted. "Jazz has expressed his willingness to participate if he remains in good health and receives approval from his organization.

"Jazz was part of the 2023 roster but, in the end, did not participate," Romero added. "He played for Great Britain in the 2016 World Baseball Classic Qualifier in Brooklyn, New York. At just 18 years old, Jazz posted a .250 AVG (4 for 16), with 1 RBI and 1 double."

Ad

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was signed as a free agent by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2015 before he was shipped off to the Miami Marlins four years later. He played three and a half seasons since making his MLB debut in 2020 and was traded to the New York Yankees at the deadline last year.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. sends out hilarious post regarding freezing weather during recent series in Detroit

Jazz Chisholm hit a career-high 24 home runs last year (Image Source: IMAGN)

The New York Yankees concluded a three-game series on the road against the Detroit Tigers, with the temperature barely moving above 40 degrees.

Ad

Jazz Chisholm Jr. made a hilarious comment on Instagram about the freezing weather, with a screenshot of the report from the weather app on his phone.

"Idk but I'm sure baseball ain't suppose(d) to be played in this weather," he captioned the image along with an angry swearing face emoji.

Expand Tweet

The Yankees lost the first two games of the series before winning the final clash to take their record to 7-5 for the season. Meanwhile, Chisholm has a .180/.255/.460 slash line with a .745 OPS despite having six extra-base hits, including four home runs and nine RBIs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bobo P. Goswami Paranjoy Goswami (Bobo) is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience writing with publications such as Eagle Bet, India Bet and Paradine.



He has provided full coverage, match previews and betting tips on major tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup, English Premier League, German Bundesliga, ICC World Cup, Indian Premier League and several others.



Bobo grew up supporting the Red Sox but has also been on the Phillies bandwagon for the past couple of years. He also roots for the St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners.



While he hasn't played much baseball, Bobo's fascination with the sport started with an 8-bit Nintendo game, where he picked up the basic rules. He started watching live MLB matches on TV about 20 years ago and his love for baseball just grew by leaps and bounds from then on.



Bobo's favorite player was probably Tim Wakefield as not only was he the best knuckleball pitcher of his time, but he was also a Red Sox legend, an outstanding team player and a great human being. Among the current generation, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Scherzer and Bryce Harper get the nod.



Bobo's favorite moment in baseball history was when the Red Sox beat the Yankees before breaking their World Series curse in 2004. That said, Jackie Robinson's breaking the color barrier was the most important.



Outside of baseball, Bobo's interests include literature, comics, world history, science fiction, satire, classic movies, PC games, pets, playing sports, cycling, traveling, sightseeing and quiet reflection. Know More