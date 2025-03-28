Jazz Chrisholm Jr. makes position clear after ex-teammate Miguel Rojas fires back at his criticism

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. fired back at former teammate Miguel Rojas following Rojas’ comments regarding an interview by Chisholm in The Athletic.

In the interview published on March 26, Chisholm discussed several issues related to his baseball career and life. But one particular issue stood out. The piece referred to then-Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas as someone who did not agree with Chisholm’s eclectic personality during Chisholm’s rookie season in Miami.

Per The Athletic:

“Rojas saw a flashy rookie who needed to be put in his place.”

Such comments, among others, elicited a response from Rojas. In a subsequent piece by The Athletic published on March 27, Rojas responded to Chisholm’s comments, stating:

“I don’t need to defend myself, to be honest.”

Rojas went on to address Chisholm’s comments regarding “rules written by White people,” stating:

“It’s really uncomfortable saying that these rules, the old-school rules, are written by White people. I don’t really understand, because I’m coming from a place where it’s as diverse as anything in the world, it’s Latin America.”

Following the second piece in The Athletic, Chisholm posted the following comments on X, saying:

“Let’s make this thing clear half of that article is from an old story and you guys can go on YouTube and watch from a year ago!”

While Chisholm brushed off Rojas’ comments, he went on to underscore how he’s changing the culture in baseball:

“The new part is about is highlighting how we’re changing the culture of baseball just how basketball and football has changed over years!”

Indeed, Jazz Chisholm brings a fiery personality not common in baseball. If anything, baseball has a reputation for maintaining a measured approach to how players conduct themselves. Meanwhile, fans will be expecting the next round of back-and-forth between former teammates Chisholm and Rojas.

Jazz Chisholm is impressing at second base for the Yankees this season

One of the most interesting moves this season for the New York Yankees was moving Jazz Chisholm to second base. The move responded to the Yankees' viewing Chisholm as more valuable at second than at third base.

Last season. Circumstances led the Yankees to play Chisholm at third base. While he wasn’t bad at the hot corner, Chisholm is more naturally suited at second.

This spring, Chisholm and starting shortstop Anthony Volpe have hit it off very well. The duo has shown flashes of brilliance on the field. Following a game a February 27 spring training game between the Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies, Yankees’ pitcher Carlos Rodón stated:

“They’re so athletic. You saw Jazz at third base … putting him back at second base at a position he’s comfortable with, he’s a really solid defender, a great athlete. He just makes the unbelievable plays.”

Chisholm followed up Rodón’s comments by asserting his confidence for this season:

“I think we could be the best shortstop-second baseman in the league, definitely defensively… that would be my prediction for us.”

The Yankees hope Chisholm’s prediction comes true as the club looks to bring home its first World Series championship since 2009.

