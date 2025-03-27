Yankees stars Marcus Stroman, Jazz Chisholm Jr. & Devin Williams bring their style game to MSG at Knicks game

The New York Yankees will start their 2025 season against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium on Thursday. The Bronx Bombers will play a three-game series against the Brewers.

While the team is gearing up for Opening Day on March 27, several Yankees stars enjoyed an NBA game on Wednesday. Starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, closer Devin Williams and star slugger Jazz Chisholm Jr. turned up at Madison Square Garden in stylish outfits.

The trio was in attendance for the New York Knicks' game against the Los Angeles Clippers. While the Yankees stars brought their A-game to the arena in their outfits, the Knicks faltered against the Clippers, losing 126-133 despite taking a slender lead at halftime.

While it was an intense game throughout with both teams exchanging leads frequently, a 40-point burst from the Clippers in the third period, compared to the Knicks' 29 points, proved to be the decisive factor in the contest.

The defeat leaves the New York team with a 5-5 record in their last 10 games and a 45-27 overall record for the season. They sit third behind the Cleveland Cavaliers (58-14) and Boston Celtics (54-19) in the Eastern Conference.

Marcus Stroman remains bullish about his Yankees role amid bullpen speculations

Marcus Stroman's place in the Yankees' lineup was uncertain during the offseason, with trade speculations surrounding the ace. While Stroman remained with the team, some reports suggested he might be moved to the bullpen. However, the Yankees starter was in no mood to switch his role.

“I’m a starter. I won’t pitch out of the bullpen,” Stroman said bluntly.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman backed the hurler's statement, saying the team won't move him to the bullpen.

“That’s vintage Stro. He’s a competitor. And I agree with him, he is a starter. Let’s just see how everything plays out,” Cashman said.

Although Marcus Stroman had a mixed year in 2024, the veteran pitcher will need to step up for the team in 2025 after a season-ending surgery to Gerrit Cole and a lat injury to reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil.

In his last Spring Training start, Stroman looked solid despite conceding two solo home runs against the New York Mets in a 6-6 tie this week. He finished with four strikeouts while allowing two runs over 3 2/3 innings.

