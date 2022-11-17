New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner believes that Josh Donaldson's poor 2022 season was an aberration, but fans disagree with this assessment. The Yankees clearly hope that Donaldson can return somewhere close to his MVP form. After a batting average of .222 this past season, he has almost nowhere to go but up.

Donaldson was acquired from the Minnesota Twins ahead of the 2022 season. The Yankees hoped that he was the final missing piece they needed to elevate their offense to the next level. Instead, he had one of the worst seasons of his career and was often a liability.

Despite these struggles, Hal Steinbrenner still believes that Josh Donaldson has plenty to offer. Twitter user Michigan Yankees shared the comments from the Yankees owner.

MichiganYankees☃️🕎 @MichiganYankees Hal Steinbrenner on Josh Donaldson: "Obviously, he had an off year offensively. I don’t think that will last.” Hal Steinbrenner on Josh Donaldson: "Obviously, he had an off year offensively. I don’t think that will last.”

Steinbrenner has to be optimistic about his team's chances, but some fans feel he is not being realistic. Being blind to what many feel is obviously a sharp decline from Donaldson does not help the team. Identifying the weakness and attempting to rectify it would be the favored outcome for New York Yankees fans.

AgileNYR @AgileRanger39 @MichiganYankees It’s likely to only get worse. We’re not talking about a 25 year old player that had an off year. JD is clearly in steep decline and we get to watch it first hand @MichiganYankees It’s likely to only get worse. We’re not talking about a 25 year old player that had an off year. JD is clearly in steep decline and we get to watch it first hand

Josh Donaldson did not manage to endear himself to the New York Yankees' fan base in his first season. Not only due to his below-average play on the field, but some extracurriculars that took place as well. His suspension earlier in the season due to an incident with Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox caused many Yankees fans to turn on him.

Johnny LA @Marca16La @MichiganYankees No… he gets better at 37….. I get you can’t knock a player especially if you’re trying to trade him… just move him already… I’ll give him two months … if he finds it great. If not he’s gone. @MichiganYankees No… he gets better at 37….. I get you can’t knock a player especially if you’re trying to trade him… just move him already… I’ll give him two months … if he finds it great. If not he’s gone.

Jeremy Curtis @dagambla03 @MichiganYankees Lol yea he just keeps getting older And slower. What can go wrong 🤣🤣 @MichiganYankees Lol yea he just keeps getting older And slower. What can go wrong 🤣🤣

blake @bbqbaseball62 @MichiganYankees because old players who can't hit fastballs anymore almost always get young again. @MichiganYankees because old players who can't hit fastballs anymore almost always get young again.

This will be a critically important offseason for the Yankees, and they cannot afford to make many mistakes. Their passionate fan base is tired of the championship drought and will settle for nothing less than a World Series appearance. Perhaps the trust shown in Josh Donaldson will work out for the better, but fans are pessimistic about the scenario.

Peraza Party @operaza91 @MichiganYankees if he sucks out the gate, they can just DFA him and call up volpe @MichiganYankees if he sucks out the gate, they can just DFA him and call up volpe

JoeyP. @Jpasqualini1Joe @MichiganYankees He said the same thing about Joey Gallo last off-season. His exact quote last November was “Watch him next year.” Oh boy did we… @MichiganYankees He said the same thing about Joey Gallo last off-season. His exact quote last November was “Watch him next year.” Oh boy did we…

The New York Yankees aren't planning to move on from Donaldson anytime soon, much to the fans' chagrin.

Josh Donaldson needs to elevate his game to stay with the New York Yankees in 2023

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

Donaldson does not need to return to his MVP form of 2015, but he does need to get back to being an offensive threat. If he can take the pressure off the power hitters and superstars of the Yankees, he will be doing his job perfectly.

Josh Donaldson brings a strong veteran presence to a team that truly needs it. The only question is whether or not his on-field struggles can be sorted out for another playoff run.

Poll : 0 votes