JD Martinez news: Veteran All-Star slugger set to begin Mets tenure with minor league at-bats to get in shape for regular season

For well-known slugger JD Martinez, keeping fans in suspense was a theme of the offseason. Now, after having remained on the market for nearly five months, the DH will be employing a gradual return to big-league hitting.

On March 22, the former AL RBI leader announced that he would be signing a one-year deal worth $12 million with the Mets. After not having had the chance to warm up during spring training, it is understood that the 36-year old gave advanced consent to his new team to start the season in the minor leagues.

Several factors have contributed to this decision. On one hand, authorities within the Mets organization determined that JD Martinez would not logistically be ready for the opening game of the season, set to be played against the Milwaukee Brewers on March 28. On the other, extra time for the veteran to re-adjust his timing and plate composure could be invaluable.

A 2018 World Series winner as a member of the Boston Red Sox, JD Martinez signed a similar, $10 million deal with the Dodgers for the 2023 season. Last year, the Miami-native registered a slashline of .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs and 102 RBIs.

In Martinez, the New York Mets look to add a pure bat to their lineup. With slugger Pete Alonso and shortstop Francisco Lindor being the team's only elite hitters to think of, adding a strong and capable offensive threat like Martinez is bound to help the team compete with other big names in their division, such as the Braves and Phillies.

Mets approach new JD Martinez deal with caution

Despite his thumping performances in the past, Martinez is still 36. As such, the Mets are fully aware of the risks associated with it. Per analyst Jon Heyman, Martinez will only be paid $4.5 million in 2024, and then $1.5 million per year from 2034 to 2038. Regarding the Mets' feeling towards Martinez, Adam Wells recently wrote in the Bleacher Report:

"This was a good offseason for a player of Martinez's skill set to become a free agent. He's limited by virtue of not having any real defensive value, but teams didn't have a deep crop of position players to choose from"

The Mets may be realistic, but adding Martinez at such dynamic value is a move than cannot be discounted.

