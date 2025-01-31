Jeff Hoffman drops 1-word reaction to Max Scherzer's $15,500,000 Blue Jays move

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jeff Hoffman reacted to a new addition to the team’s pitching staff as the Blue Jays, on Thursday, signed right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer.

According to AP News, both parties agreed a one-year, $15.5 million, deal. Fellow right-hander Hoffman shared his reaction to the announcement of the deal on his Instagram story, captioning it:

“Humnah.”

Jeff Hoffman's innstagram story

Max Scherzer and Jeff Hoffman are set to help the Toronto Blue Jays in the upcoming 2025 season. Scherzer had an injury-plagued 2024 campaign while playing for the Texas Rangers.

He made his season debut on June 23 after recovering from offseason back surgery, but the 40-year-old missed all of August due to shoulder issues.

After that, Scherzer made only one start in September before his season came to an end. Overall, he played nine games in 2024, posting a 2-4 record with a 3.95 ERA, 40 strikeouts and a 1.15 WHIP.

Despite his struggles, Max Scherzer could still be a valuable addition to the Blue Jays, given his highly accomplished Major League career. Having begun his MLB journey in 2008 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, he has earned numerous awards and accolades.

Scherzer is an eight-time All-Star, a two-time World Series champion and a three-time Cy Young Award winner.

Jeff Hoffman finalizes contract with Blue Jays after Orioles and Braves back out

Earlier this month, Hoffman signed a three-year, $33 million, contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. However, before joining Toronto, Hoffman was close to signing with two other teams, but both clubs eventually backed out due to concerns from their medical evaluations.

"The stuff they saw on the MRIs, whatever they saw was what their team docs were saying. Not any bit in line with the way I feel, though, so it's not something that I'm really concerned about or worried about," Jeff Hoffman said (via ESPN).

He had initially agreed a three-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles, but the deal fell through. Similarly, Hoffman was prepared to sign a five-year deal with the Atlanta Braves, but they also backed out, citing concerns over his fitness.

