Jeff McNeil Contract: Breaking down the returning Mets hitter's 4-year deal

Jeff McNeil was one of the best-value players for the New York Mets last season. McNeil has now used his impressive stats from the 2022 season to cash in on a contract with one of baseball's richest teams.

When Jeff McNeil was drafted in the 12th round of the 2013 Draft, few had heard of him, and fewer still ever conceived that this late-stage selection would ever even come close to the starting nine.

After five seasons in the minor leagues, wherein he took up using a knobless bat — an anacronysm in today's game — McNeil was finally on his way to Queens in July 2018.

Making his debut against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field, McNeil knocked the first MLB pitch he ever saw for a base hit. From the start, it was evident that Jeff McNeil would prove to be an extremely diligent hitter.

Over the next several seasons, McNeil continued to prove himself to be an invaluable part of the New York Mets. He managed to hit over .310 in four of his first five seasons and was able to sub in at virtually any position in the infield or outfield.

In 2022, McNeil led the MLB in batting average, registering a figure of .326, beating out AL champ Luis Arreaz of the Minnesota Twins by a 10-point margin. The Mets and their billionaire owner Steve Cohen knew that they had to keep Jeff around.

On Jan. 27, McNeil and the Mets agreed to a four-year extension worth $50 million. The deal includes a club option for a fifth year worth a potential $13.75 million, bringing the total value of McNeil's next five seasons with the Mets to $63.75 million. The deal is pending a physical expected to be completed early next week.

Re-Signing Batting Champ Jeff McNeil is the latest in a spendy offseason for the Mets

Apart from this big, multi-year deal, the Mets have been busy, particularly with pitching. The team signed defending AL Cy Young champ Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86 million deal, tying the previous year's contract for Max Scherzer. The team also signed Jose Quintanilla and three-time NPB All-Star Kodai Senga from Japan. McNeil's extension is a big vote of confidence and he will be part of the team's fabric going forward.

