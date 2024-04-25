"Jeff McNeil has got a remarkably close-looking face to a squirrel" - Brandon Nimmo shares Mets' nickname stories with Mookie Betts

Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil have been teammates playing with the NY Mets since 2018. While Nimmo made his professional debut in the MLB in 2016, McNeil was promoted to the big league in 2018. Since then, they both have been playing in Queens with the Mets.

While they are in their seventh season together as a Met, one would think that they should have some personal funny opinions about each other, and in this they do.

In a recent appearance on the Mookie Betts podcast show "On Base with Mookie Betts," Nimmo discussed his fellow teammates nicknames when he gave an explanation about McNeil's nickname, as he said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He [Jeff McNeil] has got a remarkably close-looking face to a squirrel. And I’m not going to lie to you, he absolutely hates it."

Listening to this, both Mookie and Brandon were sitting there laughing. Take a look at the video snippet here:

Expand Tweet

Along with calling Jeff McNeil the "Flying Squirrel," Mookie also mentioned other Mets players by their nicknames in the video: Pete Alonso is "Polar Bear," Sean Manaea is "Baby Giraffe," Edwin Diaz is "Sugar," Harrison Bader, a recent addition, is called "Tots," and Brandon Nimmo is known as "Tater."

Talking about his nickname, Nimmo said:

"My middle name is Tate. My dad used to call me 'Tater Head.'"

Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil are still struggling at the plate

The NY Mets won their most recent game against the San Francisco Giants 8-2 and are now 13-11 for the season. New York didn't start their 2024 campaign well, and some of the stars on their roster had been struggling at the plate.

While INF Francisco Lindor has hit the ground running after a sluggish start, both INF Jeff McNeil and OF Brandon Nimmo are yet to go off for the ballclub this season.

Nimmo has a batting average of .186 with two home runs and .672 OPS, but has driven in 13 runs so far this season. While, McNeil has a batting average of.269 with a single home run, OPS of .737, and has seven RBIs so far for the franchise this season.

The Mets will be heading over to their home in Citi Field to start a seven-game homestand that involved a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals and a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback