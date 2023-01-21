Team USA just got even stronger for the World Baseball Classic by adding New York Mets star Jeff McNeil. McNeil is coming off the best season of his career where he won the National League batting title. His batting average of .326 was not only the best in the National League, but the best in the entire MLB.

He will now be joining the already stacked Team USA for the World Baseball Classic. This year’s international tournament is shaping up to be one of the best ever. There are multiple star studded teams that are capable of winning the whole thing. That has not always been the case, nor have so many mainstream baseball stars been participating.

McNeil announced his involvement himself on MLB Network Radio, which they posted to Twitter.

"I'll be part of the WBC team and [hopefully] bring home a championship to the United States" - Jeff McNeil

Team USA was already one of the favorites to win the tournament, and the addition of McNeil will only improve their odds.

New York Mets' All-Star Jeff McNeil is a huge get for Team USA

New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies

It's fair to say that Team USA doesn't absolutely need McNeil, but it is certainly a huge boost. He joins superstars Mike Trout, Clayton Kershaw and Trea Turner on Team USA. His ability to consistently create offense should provide a huge spark for the team.

This highlight package uploaded to YouTube shows what McNeil is bringing to Team USA.

The World Baseball Classic should be incredible this year, and Sportskeeda will have all the coverage you need when it begins in March.

