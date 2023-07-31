Jeimer Candelario Trade: Chicago Cubs acquire Nationals infielder in exchange for DJ Herz and Kevin Made

The Chicago Cubs have acquired Washington Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario ahead of the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline. Many expected the Cubs to be sellers at the deadline this season, but they shocked the world and added one of the top position players available. Their recent successes have changed their minds and they are adding rather than subtracting.

Candelario is solid defensively at the corner, and is a solid offensive weapon. His batting average thus far in 2023 is .258, which is better than his career average. His 16 home runs helped make him a tempting target for many teams around the league. Now, the Cubs clearly have their sights set on a playoff spot with their revamped roster.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was the first to report the trade via Twitter.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario from Nationals, source tells @TheAthletic.

Jon Morosi of the MLB Netowrk provided the details of the trade via Twitter.

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi Full trade: Jeimer Candelario to the Cubs for DJ Herz and Kevin Made.



A month ago everybody was certain the Chicago Cubs would be selling at the trade deadline, now they have traded for one of the best options on the market.

Jeimer Candelario could be an instant difference maker for the Chicago Cubs

The National League Central is one of the most winnable divisons in MLB, with the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers currently ahead of the Cubs. They find themselves only five games back and clearly believe they are capable of going on a run. If they are, the race would come down to the wire but the Cubs are well positioned to win it.

They have a balanced roster filled with players ready to play at the highest level, and pitchers like Marcus Stroman dominating from the mound. Adding Jeimer Candelario to the roster could be the game changing move they needed.