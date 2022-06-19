Jennifer Lopez set the stage on fire with her performance at the 6th Annual Blue Diamond Gala hosted by Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation

On June 16, Jennifer Lopez lit up the stage with her high-octane performance at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's sixth Annual Blue Diamond Gala. She left her fans in awe. J.Lo.'s' energy was unmatched at the Dodgers Stadium. Lopez performed her all-time superhits and changed her on-stage costumes multiple times.

"Last night 🤍💙⚾️." - @Jennifer Lopez

Even though they are used to being seen in their team's uniform, the Los Angeles Dodgers players turned up with their wives looking dapper, making the sixth Annual Blue Diamond Gala a star-studded affair.

"Ditched their uniforms tonight for the @DodgersFdn Blue Diamond Gala." - @Dodger Insider

The 6th Annual Blue Diamond Gala hosted by Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) raised a whopping $3.6 million to support LADF's pursuit to improve the quality of education, improve healthcare, solve the problem of homelessness, and provide social justice.

Jennifer said, "This is a big night for all of y’all, and a big night for me, too. They told me that 8.8 million children’s lives are touched by this foundation every year. Give yourselves a round of applause, a pat on the back. We all know that children are going to take over this world, and we need to take care of them, raise them right, teach them how to give, give them what they need, and to help one another. That’s really why you’re here tonight.”

Buzzing Pop @BuzzingPop Jennifer Lopez helped the Dodgers Foundation Gala raise a record-breaking $3.6 MILLION after being their headliner. Jennifer Lopez helped the Dodgers Foundation Gala raise a record-breaking $3.6 MILLION after being their headliner. https://t.co/OFF6fGApjy

"Jennifer Lopez helped the Dodgers Foundation Gala raise a record-breaking $3.6 MILLION after being their headliner." - @Buzzing Pop

Jennifer's performance was one of the highest-grossing performances at the Los Angeles Dodgers Blue Diamond Gala.

JLo Reports @JLoReports

Dodgers Blue Diamond Gala Headliners



1.

2. Bruno Mars (3 Million)

3. John Legend (2.2 Million)

4. Maroon 5 / Earth, Wind and Fire (1.5 Million) Highest Grossing PerformancesDodgers Blue Diamond Gala Headliners1. @JLo (3.6 Million) (NEW)2. Bruno Mars (3 Million)3. John Legend (2.2 Million)4. Maroon 5 / Earth, Wind and Fire (1.5 Million) Highest Grossing Performances Dodgers Blue Diamond Gala Headliners1. @JLo (3.6 Million) (NEW)2. Bruno Mars (3 Million) 3. John Legend (2.2 Million)4. Maroon 5 / Earth, Wind and Fire (1.5 Million) https://t.co/Uu2VcAMKek

"1. @JLo (3.6 Million) (NEW) 2. Bruno Mars (3 Million) 3. John Legend (2.2 Million) 4. Maroon 5 / Earth, Wind and Fire (1.5 Million)" - @JLo Reports

Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emma sang duet at Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 6th Annual Blue Diamond Gala

Jennifer Lopez with her daughter, emma.

Besides gracing the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 6th Annual Blue Diamond Gala with her presence, Jennifer was joined by her 14-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz for a mother-daughter duet performance. J.Lo. sharing the stage with her daughter, Emme, was the highlight of the day. The mother-daughter duo sang "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri and Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA" with their soulful voices.

E! News @enews Let's Get Loud for Jennifer Lopez and 14-Year-Old Emme's Performance at L.A. Dodgers Foundation Gala eonli.ne/3tLgReN Let's Get Loud for Jennifer Lopez and 14-Year-Old Emme's Performance at L.A. Dodgers Foundation Gala eonli.ne/3tLgReN

"Let's Get Loud for Jennifer Lopez and 14-Year-Old Emme's Performance at L.A. Dodgers Foundation Gala." - @E! News

Truly, it was a night to remember!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far