Jeremy Pena drops 1-word reaction after Astros teammate matches franchise record

The Houston Astros ended their two-game losing skid after beating the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night to tie the three-game series with a game to go.

The Astros' 8-3 win came on the back of a career game for outfielder Jake Meyers. He had one of the best offensive games in franchise history, going 4-for-4 with a career-high seven RBIs and two home runs.

Following his stellar offensive display, star shortstop Jeremy Pena reacted on social media. The 2022 World Series MVP reshared a graphic of Meyers' historic outing with a one-word reaction in his Instagram story.

"Uff," Pena wrote with a fire emojis.

(Image source - Instagram)

Meyers became the first player in Astros history to go 4-for-4 and register seven RBIs with two home runs, a double, and a triple in a game. His 13 total bases in the game are the most by an Astros player batting ninth, tying him with Hall of Famers Jeff Bagwell, Joe Morgan, and current teammate Yordan Alvarez.

“Incredible,” Meyers said on his performance. “A lot of hard work [is] paying off. Just grateful that it showed up today kind of all together. It was a lot of fun.”

Astros manager Joe Espada hails special day for outfielder

While Jake Meyers tied the franchise record with 13 bases, he fell one shy of the MLB record for most bases by a hitter batting ninth in the order. Astros manager Joe Espada was pleased with the outfielder and was rooting for him to get the MLB record.

“I’m glad he got it done,” Espada said. “We even wanted to get him one more at-bat there. It would have been fun, but what a great day for him.”

Jake Meyers' outing backed a strong start on the mound from Astros ace Hunter Brown. He went six innings deep, allowing three earned runs and striking out nine batters to earn his fifth win of the season.

“When they score three in the first, you kind of look and go, ‘All right, I can still do my job here today, especially with our offense and the way it’s rolling,’” Brown said. “Jake Meyers had an incredible day. Just put us in a position to win, and I could still do that after the first inning. It felt good.”

The Astros will be looking to build on this win as they set their sights on the series decider on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

