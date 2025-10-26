  • home icon
Jeremy Pena dubs himself “officially a WAG” while cheering girlfriend Julia Grosso's soccer game vs. Switzerland

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 26, 2025 06:15 GMT
Jeremy Pena dubs himself &ldquo;officially a WAG&rdquo; while cheering girlfriend Julia Grosso
Jeremy Pena dubs himself “officially a WAG” while cheering girlfriend Julia Grosso's soccer game vs. Switzerland. Credit: Julia Grosso/Instagram

The tables turned for Jeremy Pena over the weekend as he reversed roles with his girlfriend, Julia Grosso. The Houston Astros shortstop traveled to Lucerne, Switzerland, to attend the friendly soccer match between Canada and Switzerland. Grosso's Canadian team fell to Switzerland 1-0 on Friday.

Pena shared a clip from a moment in the match where Grosso can be seen in the Canadian jersey. He tagged the location and officially declared himself a 'WAG,' writing:

"Officially a WAG"

Grosso reshared the story on her Instagram story as well.

Grosso&#039;s Instagram story
Grosso's Instagram story

Switzerland’s Alayah Pilgrim scored the goal in the first half and things didn't change at the end of regulation, marking CANWNT's second consecutive loss. Next up, Grosso's Canadian team will face the Netherlands in Nijmegen at 1:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

This wasn't the first time Jeremy Pena has attended a soccer game featuring his girlfriend. He previously also attended a CONCACAF Gold Cup match in Houston, wearing Grosso's Canadian jersey to cheer on the team.

Grosso is a midfielder for the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL. She previously played for Juventus in Italy. Moreover, she contributed to Canada's gold medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Julia Grosso shares loving post on Jeremy Pena's special day

Jeremy Pena celebrated his 28th birthday on Sept. 22, and to mark the occasion, his girlfriend, Julia Grosso, came up with a cozy moment between the couple. She shared a picture in which she is attempting to kiss Pena and wrote about her love for him in the caption. She wrote:

"Happy Birthday to my favorite person. Everyday with you is a blessing and I am so grateful for you. Te amo mi amor❤️"

On the baseball front, Pena, who was a key figure in Houston's 2022 World Series triumph, had a massive season this year, though his team wasn't able to qualify for the postseason. The slugger finished the regular season, batting .304 to go along with 17 home runs and 20 stolen bases. He played 125 games and is expected to remain an important figure in the coming years for the franchise.

