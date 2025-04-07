Jeremy Peña's girlfriend Julia Grosso drops 1-word message for Jordyn Huitema going viral repping Shohei Ohtani-endorsed brand

Julio Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jordyn Huitema, dropped her latest collaboration with New Balance, the same athletic powerhouse that endorses LA Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.
The partnership of the Japanese ace with New Balance began in January 2023. He has been the face of New Balance's "We Got Now" campaign and has his first signature cleat, the "Ohtani 1." Huitema is among the many star athletes signed to represent the brand.
On Sunday, the women's soccer star posed in a layered, neutral-toned fit:
“@newbalancelifestyle has my heart."
Canadian soccer star and Jeremy Peña’s girlfriend, Julia Grosso, posted a one-word reaction.
“QUEEN 😍,” Grosso wrote.
Among those showing love were soccer teammates and influencers like Veronica Latsko, who added:
“So pretty Jordy!!!!”
Meanwhile, model Celina Kerr added a heart-eyed emoji.
The reactions kept pouring in with comments like:
“You’re soo gorgeous Jordyn 💗”
“She is art 😍” another wrote.
“Just wow. 🤩” one fan added.
Jordyn Huitema expresses excitement about joining NB roster ft. Shohei Ohtani
In April last year, the Canadian soccer star was the latest popular women's sports talent that New Balance took under its wing. She joined Endrick, Bukayo Saka, Harvey Elliott and fellow NWSL forward Michelle Cooper in the wave of NB's young player signings.
The brand already has a partnership with Shohei Ohtani, and Jordyn Huitema was very excited to join the roster:
“New Balance has built such a strong foundation of talent, and I’m honored to join the brand’s incredible roster of athletes. New Balance is growing quickly in the sport, and I'm excited to be part of the brand's future in football.”
Huitema wore New Balance Tekela v4+ boots in Canada’s SheBelieves Cup campaign. New Balance global director of sports marketing for global football Andrew McGarty expressed his thoughts seeing Huitema joining the star-studded cast at NB.
“Jordyn is an exceptional player and person. She epitomizes our Fearlessly Independent spirit and everything we champion as a brand," he said.
The brand expects the association to draw multiple new opportunities from women's soccer.