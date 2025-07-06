Jeremy Pena's girlfriend Julia Grosso reacts to Carlos Correa's wife Daniella Rodriguez's beautifully curated Miami recap

Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins played a three-game series on the road against the Miami Marlins earlier this week. Joining the infielder on this road trip was his wife, Daniella and their two sons: Kylo and Kenzo.

On Saturday, Daniella shared an array of photos, relaxing and having fun while visiting different places in Miami. In one photo, Daniella was enjoying her coffee on the balcony with an open sea in front of her, while her two kids were playing.

In another photo, Daniella and the kids were snapped at the LoanDepot Park where the Twins and the Marlins clashed. In one photo, both brothers are seen having a peaceful time near a small pond.

"Miami was fun 🩵" Daniella wrote in the caption.

Former Houston Astros teammate of Carlos Correa, Jeremy Pena's wife, Julia Grosso, reacted to the post with heart-eyed emojis:

"😍"

Julia Grosso's comment on Daniella's IG post via @daniellardzz

Daniella celebrates Carlos Correa's 10 years of major league service

Carlos Correa was the first pick of the 2012 MLB draft. 10 years ago, on June 8, 2015, he made his debut for the Houston Astros against the Chicago White Sox. The game ended 3-1 in favor of the White Sox, but Correa left his mark by driving in the only run of the game for the Astros against left-handed pitcher Chris Sale.

It has been a decade since that, and Correa has added several accolades to his name during his time in Houston and now in Minnesota.

Celebrating this, his wife, Daniella, a former Miss Texas USA, shared a warm post, congratulating the Twins' shortstop for his decorated career.

"Wow, 10 years of Major League Service😭 Congratulations babe!! God put a dream in your heart and blessed you with the passion and drive to accomplish it but also achieve what less than 10% do," Daniella wrote in the caption.

"Being behind the scenes to all these memorable moments has been an honor for me. The road has not always been easy but it’s been worth it. Our boys have such a cool dad 🥹"

In his 10-year MLB service, Correa has earned three All-Star selections, won the 2017 World Series title and is a former AL Rookie of the Year.

