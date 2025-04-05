Jeremy Pena's soccer star girlfriend Julia Grosso reacts to Astros star's HR bomb vs. Twins

Jeremy Pena's girlfriend, Julia Grosso, recently celebrated the Astros star's towering home run against the Minnesota Twins. Grosso expressed her admiration for Pena's solo bomb as Houston overcame Minnesota for the former's third win of the season in the Thursday afternoon contest between the two squads.

The solo shot was Pena's second home run of the year. Although he has struggled with just three hits in 23 at-bats, the Gold Glove winner has cemented his place in the team's infield for his defensive prowess.

Julia Grosso celebrates Jeremy Pena's home run (juliagrosso7/Instagram)

"Let's goooo," said Grosso on Instagram.

Grosso, who is 24 years old, has established herself as one of the most prominent names in the North American women's soccer scene. While playing mainly as a midfielder, she scored 21 goals in 60 appearances for the Texas Longhorns during her collegiate days.

Her successful college career merited a move to Italian giants Juventus, where she scored nine goals in 50 appearances. In addition, she won two Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana trophies during her stay in Europe. In 2024, Grosso signed with NWSL side Chicago Stars FC on a three-year deal.

Astros edge out Twins in series opener

The Houston Astros scored a comfortable win in their series opener against the Minnesota Twins. After being down 2-0 in the first inning, the Astros rallied back as Christian Walker and Jeremy Pena hit back-to-back solo home runs to even things out. It was Walker's first home run for the squad since his transfer from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Brendan Rodgers broke the 2-2 tie with a two-RBI single that brought home Walker and Victor Caratini in the top of the fourth inning. Rodgers' productive day continued as he hit an RBI double in the sixth inning to widen the scoreline for Houston to 5-2.

That would be all the offense that the Twins could muster up as the game ended with the same scoreline. Houston improved to 3-4, while Minnesota fell to 2-5. Twins pitcher Joe Ryan had a forgettable outing after giving up two home runs and four earned runs on five base hits with six strikeouts.

