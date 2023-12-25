"Jerry always going for the cheapest option" "Appears to be very fragile" - Mariners fans not thrilled as team signs Mitch Garver

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, catcher Mitch Garver and the Seattle Mariners have agreed to a two-year, $24 million contract after his championship-winning stint with the Texas Rangers. The deal will follow through once his physical gets clear.

However, the fans were critical of the move and didn't mince their words, with one saying that Jerry Dipoto went for the 'cheapest' option.

"Jerry always going for the cheapest option," one fan said.

One other user pointed to his injury woes and limited playing time to term him 'fragile.'

"Most games played in a season in his career is 102. Appears to be very fragile," another user pointed.

Here are a few other fan reactions on similar lines:

It's expected that Mariners primary catcher Cal Raleigh, who blasted a career-high 30 home runs in 2023, will continue to be the team's catcher. Garver, on the other hand, will either play DH or, at times, fill in for Raleigh when he needs time off.

Mitch Garver's injury troubles and baseball career

Mitch Garver's availability has been a concern in the last five seasons, with him not being able to play more than 100 games in that span. Garver was having a great year but suffered a left-high ankle sprain on May 14, 2019, after colliding with Angels DH Shohei Ohtani at home plate. Ohtani was caught at home, keeping the Twins' lead at 4-3. Garver left the game and was placed on the 10-day injured list.

Garver had surgery in July 2022 to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm and missed the rest of the season. However, Garver has fared well when he is healthy on the plate.

Garver was a playoff hero for the Texas Rangers last year, helping the team win the World Series. After missing the Rangers' Wild Card Series, the 32-year-old smacked three home runs and drove in 14 runs.

He had a .270 batting average, and an OPS of .870, with 19 home runs and 50 RBIs in 87 games during the regular season.

