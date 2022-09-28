"Jesse slayed, as always" "Jesse went off" - Atlanta Braves fans hail ace Jesse Chavez swag as the World Series stars pay a visit to the White House

The Atlanta Braves have gone to the White House to meet the President. It comes as part of their recognition for winning the 2021 World Series.

"Champs in the House" - @ Atlanta Braves

A photo emerged on the Braves' Twitter account showing their well-dressed players taking photos. They were greeted by US President Joe Biden.

ATL❤️🖤🪓 @FalconsAlways 🖤🪓 @Braves Boutta be the World Series champs for a second straight year 🤩🖤🪓 @Braves Boutta be the World Series champs for a second straight year 🤩❤️🖤🪓

It is customary for winning teams to visit the White House to be greeted and congratulated by the President. The tradition is not unique to baseball, with NBA, NFL and NHL champs all taking part.

Kathryn @mkathryng @Braves It's as if George is on the wall saying "here they are, your 2021 WS Champions" haha @Braves It's as if George is on the wall saying "here they are, your 2021 WS Champions" haha

The Atlanta Braves swept past the Milwaukee Brewers and LA Dodgers to emerge as the victors of the NL last season. It set the stage for a 4-2 series win over the Houston Astros in the World Series.

It was the first time the Braves had won the World Series since 1995, and rallied the city of Atlanta in a big way.

Some players who were instrumental in the win have moved on. Notable examples include Freddie Freeman and 2021 World Series MVP, Jorge Soler.

Fans remarked on a zoom-in shot of the inside of Jesse Chavez' blazer. The stitching revealed what appeared to be an Avant-Garde Braves World Series collage.

Chavez was an ace for the Braves' bullpen in their 2021 playoff push. Chavez pitched 5.4 innings throughout the 3 series of the postseason and did not allow a single run.

Chavez is well-known off the field for his flashy dressing and stylish look. Fans were not at all surprised that Jesse Chavez chose to adorn this interesting piece of embroidery to accompany such a special occasion.

Atlanta Braves seek to close the gap for shot at 2021 success

President Biden Hosts MLB Champions The Atlanta Braves At The White House

Although the Braves were favored to win the NL East in 2021, things are very much up in the air. It would have been hard to anticipate the rise of the New York Mets, who with a record of 97-57, lead the division. However, the Braves find themselves to be no more than a game in arrears.

Fortunately, new players like Matt Olson have stepped up with Braves veterans like Dansby Swanson and Ronald Acuna Jr. Fans should keep an eye on the NL East as it looks like the most interesting division in the waning days of the season. Whoever ends up winning the division, one thing is for certain. We can all anticipate a photo-finish between the two teams who have left it all on the field this season.

