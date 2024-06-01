Jesus Luzardo Trade Rumors: 3 possible landing spots for starter as Marlins look to remain active in market

Jesus Luzardo, in his fourth season with the Miami Marlins, has been identified as a moveable piece as the Marlins continue their strategic restructuring.

Currently under a one-year, $5.5 million deal, the 26 year-old Peruvian remains one of his team's most valuable assets. Having already dealt Luis Arraez earlier this month, the Marlins will undoubtedly be sellers as they hope to ensure their 21-37 record does not get any worse.

Currently, Luzardo is 2-4 in nine starts this season, and boasts a 4.18 ERA to coincide with 50 strikeouts over the course of 51 innings on the mound for the Marlins this year.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today, we are looking at some possible trade destinations for Jesus Luzardo.

Top three trade destinations for Jesus Luzardo

Minnesota Twins

The Twins have been hitting very well this season, and currently boast the eighth-best record in baseball on account of their 32-25 record. However, starting pitching has continued to be an Achillies' heel for manager Rocco Baldelli's team.

Expand Tweet

"Jesús Luzardo shoves 8 scoreless innings" - Fish on First

With a combined ERA of 4.34 this season, Minnesota Twins starters rank 21st out of 30 MLB rotations. More still, the team has five right handed relievers, meaning that Jesus Luzardo's left arm would be of even more value. In return, the Marlins could reap young talent from the Twins organization.

Cleveland Guardians

Moving Jesus Luzardo to the Cleveland Guardians would make sense for many of the same reasons as the Minnesota Twins. However, as the youngest team in MLB, the Guardians might be able to offer even more in terms of the future.

Expand Tweet

"Jesús Luzardo, Nasty 87mph Changeup" - Pitching Ninja

Although their bullpen is among the best in baseball, Guardians starters have been letting the side down all season. Additionally, the lack of left-handed talent in the rotation plagues Cleveland in the same way as Minnesota.

San Francisco Giants

Whoever lands Jesus Luzardo in a potential trade with the Marlins is unlikely to keep him long term. To this point, the San Francisco Giants are certainly a possibility for a trade. The long-term absences of Robbie Ray and Alex Cobb threaten to derail the Giants' quest for the postseason. By acquiring Luzardo, San Francisco can buy some pitching insurance, and potentially trade Luzardo when the season ends, or simply allow him to elect for free agency

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback