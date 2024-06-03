Jesus Luzardo Rumors: Orioles eyeing Marlins' starter amid pitching injuries, per insider

Miami Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo might play for a different team after the trade deadline as rumors tie him to a competing team in the AL East. The Marlins who are off to another underwhelming start this year (21-39) will likely be the sellers in this year's trade deadline.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, one team that would like to trade for Luzardo are the Baltimore Orioles, who are battling pitching injuries. John Means and Tyler Wells have both suffered UCL injury to their elbows, which will require them to undergo surgery, ruling them out for the season. To keep up with the Yankees' pace in the AL East, this potential deal will be a major boost for the Orioles.

Trending

Though the Orioles have firepower in their starting rotation led by Corbin Burnes, Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez and Albert Suarez, another starter will only boost their postseason odds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As far as Luzardo's stats are concerned, he has started nine games, holding a 2-4 record with a 4.18 ERA. Of late, he has been excellent, only allowing three earned runs in his last 20.0 innings pitched.

Moreover, the Orioles can see this acquisition as a long-term asset, given that the Marlins pitcher is under team control through the 2026 season with an annual cap hit of only $5.5 million this season.

MLB Insider is bullish on Jesus Luzardo getting traded before the deadline

MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal sees Jesus Luzardo as a likely player to be traded by the Marlins.

"Luzardo to me is the single-most likely player to be traded," Rosenthal said on Foul Territory podcast on Thursday.

MLB: Miami Marlins at San Diego Padres

Apart from the Orioles, one other team can also engage in trade talks for Luzardo. The Atlanta Braves lost Spencer Strider early in the season and an addition in Luzardo should improve their odds post-trade deadline.

Other teams rumored or those that need a starting pitcher will fall in line to engage with the Marlins. For now, the Orioles need him the most but there's always a chance for another campaigner to come in and prize out Jesus Luzardo from the trade block.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback