Jets star Garrett Wilson drops 4-word reaction to childhood friend Brett Baty’s HR vs. Yankees

New York Mets infielder Brett Baty went the yard for the first time in July during the sixth inning against New York Yankees reliever Ian Hamilton. The solo home run cut the Yankees' lead to 5-4. This was Baty's season high, ninth home run of the season in 108 games.

Ad

New York Jets star and childhood friend Garrett Wilson reacted to the home run, writing:

"Baty bomb, stop playn."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Baty's home run helped the Mets register a come-from-behind victory against the Yankees in the Subway Series opener. The home run was followed by a two-run home run by second baseman Jeff McNeil in the seventh inning as the Mets took the lead and eventually won 6-5.

The Yankees came into this series after being swept in a four-game series by the Toronto Blue Jays as they slumped to their fifth straight loss.

Ad

Garrett Wilson thinks Brett Baty could have done well as QB in NFL

Both Garrett Wilson and Brett Baty grew up in Austin, Texas, and played together on the Lake Travis Youth Association Pop Warner football team. While Wilson was the wide receiver, Baty played quarterback.

During an interview with SNY in Aug. 2022, Wilson said that Baty could have been a quarterback in the NFL.

Ad

“I’m confident he would’ve been in the NFL as a quarterback,” Wilson said. “He was that good. He says he was just throwing it up to me, but the bombs he was throwing were 45, 50 yards.”

Brett Baty had nothing but praise for the former Ohio State standout who got picked 10th overall in the 2022 NFL draft. Wilson was Baty's go-to man in third-down situations.

Ad

“It’s a funny story,” Baty said. “Our coach had no idea. It was a random name in the draft. But even in sixth grade, Garrett was still, head and shoulders, the best athlete I ever saw or played with. We had a great football season together. On third down, I’d throw it up to him.”

Ad

During the same interview, Baty said that both childhood friends try to make it to each other's games whenever they can.

“I’ve never followed the Jets in my life, now I’m one of the biggest Jets fans,” Baty said. “I can’t get over the fact that he’s going to be a New York Jet.”

In June 2023, Wilson threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Brett Baty during a Mets game at Citi Field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.