“Jim Crane fired Jeff Luhnow. Karma sucks” - Former Astros GM’s wife Gina blames husband’s exit for team’s struggles after seven straight ALCS trips

The Houston Astros' downslide this season is one to look into. The team was coming off seven straight ALCS appearances, which culminated in two World Series titles. But now they are wiping the floor, holding a 31-38 record and sitting third behind the Mariners (40-30) and the Rangers (32-35) in the AL West.

The wife of former Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow, Gina, has a reason for all this and it comes with the organization firing her husband in 2020 following the infamous sign-stealing scandal that came to light. It all started with a fan wanting answers for the Astros' struggle this season. Gina Luhnow threw shade while answering:

"Simple answer: Jim Crane fired Jeff Luhnow. Karma sucks," she replied.

Jeff Luhnow was hired by the then-new Houston Astros owner in 2011. That's when the organization hit the reset button, Jeff set them up to draft superstars like Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa, Lance McCullers Jr. and Kyle Tucker in the coming years.

All of these players have played a key role in the team's success since 2017. However, the infamous sign-stealing scandal resulted in the firing of A.J. Hinch and Jeff Luhnow in 2020.

Gina Luhnow responds to fan claiming Astros success post-Jeff-Luhnow era

The Space City continued to be a regular feature in the ALCS despite a change in the front office, which saw James Click replace Luhnow and Dusty Baker succeed A.J. Hinch.

A fan used this to suggest that Luhnow's firing didn't contribute much to the Astros' success.

"No offense. But the Astros did win the World Series without Luhnow and made it to 4 ALCS in a row and making 2 World Series appearances. I would say they did just fine with or without Luhnow," a fan wrote in reply to Gina.

However, Gina responded, saying it was a fruitful dividend following her husband's work over the years.

"Who do you think set them up for years of success? The well finally ran dry and there’s no one there to tell them how to fill it back up. No offense. 😉" she wrote.

Following Luhnow's exit in 2020, the Astros made two World Series appearances, winning one under Dusty Baker in 2022 after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.

