From getting fired by Astros following cheating scandal to owning two soccer clubs: The controversial story of ex-MLB GM Jeff Luhnow

Just two years after being suspended by MLB, former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow finds himself something of a soccer magnate. He left baseball in disgrace, bearing the brunt of the punishment for the Astros' sign-stealing scandal. However, he is building a sporting legacy, primarily in Spain.

He purchased Cancun Football Club in January 2022. He then purchased the Spanish soccer team Leganes in June 2022 and seems committed to improving the team. Luhnow is the head of an investment group called Blue Crow Sports, which has investors from all over the world and made the purchases.

Chandler Rome, The Athletic's Houston Astros beat reporter, reported the purchase of Leganes on Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Luhnow made it clear that he planned to improve the team as much as possible, especially in its use of analytics.

"We have a group of people with experience including the Premier League and the MLS who know how to use technology, and Leganes can take advantage of that," Luhnow said. "Soccer is a bit behind other sports ... but that is going to change in the coming years."

His banishment from baseball seemed like a harsh punishment at the time, but being the face of an investment group that owns multiple soccer teams is likely more lucrative than running an MLB franchise.

Jeff Luhnow's post-MLB success is an indictment of the punishment the Houston Astros faced

The Astros' sign-stealing scandal was one of the most heinous examples of cheating in recent MLB history. Although the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox were accused of using similar systems, they did not use them nearly as much or to the same level of success. The Astros were not stripped of the title, nor did any players face punishments.

Jeff Luhnow did a long and comprehensive interview with KPRC, a network in Houston, explaining the scandal and his role in it.

Now, he's becoming a key figure in soccer, where he can run teams and rehabilitate his image. After enough time, there is a chance he could return to MLB in an executive position, much like Boston manager Alex Cora after he served his suspension. It would be fascinating to see how Jeff Luhnow is received if he attempts a return.