The Astros general manager, James Click, stood in front of a dozen reporters at the general managers' meetings and beseeched them to ask him any questions about baseball. This occurred days after the Houston Astros won their second World Series, their first since what may have been the biggest scandal in sports history that threatened to bring the team to its knees.

Nobody asked him anything because Astros owner Jim Crane was not interested in treating his highest-ranking staff members humanely. Instead, he left Astros manager Dusty Baker and general manager Click to spend months responding to inquiries about the status of their contracts.

In the final four games of the World Series, Click and Baker were technically at-will employees because their contracts expired on October 31st. They have also worked this season despite the fact that they knew their supervisor did not care to resolve their situation.

Yes, former general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch left Click and Baker a powerful organization. They didn't ruin it; in fact, both on and off the field, they made some improvements. The players adore the new management, and it's difficult to contest the outcomes.

What did Jim Crane do?

For a manager whose induction into the Hall of Fame has only been postponed as he continues to win, Crane reportedly made World Series triumphant Astros manager Dusty Baker an insulting offer for a one-year contract on Tuesday. Baker seems prepared to take the offer in any case. "We're working on it," he told MLB.com on Tuesday.

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 Jim Crane: “I’m never satisfied..I press everybody to get better, from top to bottom..We’re gonna pat everybody on the back. Everybody will get a nice bonus, but guess what, we got to come back next year..I’m always looking to improve. The standard is there for everyone.” Jim Crane: “I’m never satisfied..I press everybody to get better, from top to bottom..We’re gonna pat everybody on the back. Everybody will get a nice bonus, but guess what, we got to come back next year..I’m always looking to improve. The standard is there for everyone.” https://t.co/qw3Jl00l4X

"Jim Crane: I’m never satisfied..I press everybody to get better, from top to bottom..We’re gonna pat everybody on the back. Everybody will get a nice bonus, but guess what, we got to come back next year..I’m always looking to improve. The standard is there for everyone" - MarkBermanFox26

The Astros GM, Click, claimed that Crane had just begun talking to him about his contract status in the roughly three hours that had passed between the time they disembarked the parade float and the time he departed for Las Vegas. He would not say whether he had spoken to Crane about an extension during the current season.

Things in store for the Astros

Dusty Baker has agreed to a one-year contract extension with Houston. He is one of the few men to create history in terms of winning the World Series both as a player and as a manager. The Astros faithful are ecstatic knowing that the old Rusty-Dusty is staying for another year.

Tyler Milner @tmilrealdeal



"I haven't had much time to reflect.. I don't think about the past too much- I was close a couple of times before.. This time we got over the hump.. Let's stay on the hump & win again.."



@SportsRadio610 #Astros manager Dusty Baker @ the podium"I haven't had much time to reflect.. I don't think about the past too much- I was close a couple of times before.. This time we got over the hump.. Let's stay on the hump & win again.." #Astros manager Dusty Baker @ the podium"I haven't had much time to reflect.. I don't think about the past too much- I was close a couple of times before.. This time we got over the hump.. Let's stay on the hump & win again.."@SportsRadio610 https://t.co/0R4z2RIloq

"I haven't had much time to reflect.. I don't think about the past too much- I was close a couple of times before.. This time we got over the hump.. Let's stay on the hump & win again"

What will happen with Click is something that Houston fans will be wondering about. Since then, Click has made some amazing moves in the organization and worked tirelessly to wipe out that controversy for good. The organization and the franchise want GM Click to stay, but everyone is waiting for the results of a contract discussion between Click and Houston owner Jim Crane.

Poll : 0 votes