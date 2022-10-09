"Jimmy asked me to marry him...I said yes!" - When Kortnie O' Connor took to Instagram to flaunt her massive engagement ring from MLB star Jim Edmonds

After the dissolution of his third marriage to "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Meghan King, MLB star Jim Edmonds gave love a fourth chance. In June 2020, Edmonds made his relationship with his new lady love, Kortnie O'Connor, Instagram official.

Just over a year later, the former All-Star popped the question. Kortnie flaunted her sleek diamond engagement ring from Genovese Jewelers in an Instagram.

Captioning the lovely picture, she wrote:

“Dear Diary, a month ago, Jimmy asked me to marry him in the most intimate and personal way. I said yes! Love, Kortnie.”

Kortnie's engagement announcement came four months after Edmonds finalized his divorce from his ex-wife, Meghan King.

Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O'Connor tied the knot in September 2022

MLB star Jim Edmonds with Kortnie O'Connor.

Edmonds and Kortnie O'Connor tied the knot on September 25, 2022, at Villa d'Este in Italy, in the presence of close family and friends.

Edmonds and Kortnie shared their wedding pictures on social media. O'Connor looked like a vision in her white gown and veil. Jim complemented his bride in his black suit.

In his Instagram post, Edmonds gave his followers an exclusive sneak-peek of his fourth wedding to Kortnie and called her the "most beautiful bride ever."

"Most beautiful bride ever. Thank you for for being my rock. I love you!!!!" - Jim Edmonds

Now that she is married to Edmonds, Kortnie has become the stepmom to Jim and his ex-wife Meghan King's three children.

"We love you!" - @Kortnie O'Connor

In an interview with PEOPLE, Kortnie once opened up about being a stepmother to Edmonds' children. She said:

"In the beginning, it was a little bit of a challenge because it was so fresh, and I didn't really know how I wanted to present myself to them. I let things happen naturally, and let them get to know me and feel comfortable with me first."

"I feel like we have this bond between us, but it's not, 'I'm your mom,' 'I'm your new mom,' or 'I'm your stepmom.' It's just we're really good friends."

Currently, Mr. and Mrs. Edmonds are honeymooning across Europe.

