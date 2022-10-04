Photos: Kortnie O'Connor shared glimpses of her lavish bachelorette party days before Italian wedding

MLB legend Jim Edmonds recently tied the knot with Kortnie O'Connor in Lake Como, Italy. But before the lavish wedding, O’Connor had a great time with her girlfriends at her bachelorette bash and bridal shower.

O’Connor posted some beautiful pictures of herself and her female gang on social media. In the group picture, all the girls are seen posing on a cruise’s deck, which O’Connor called the "last sail before the veil."

"I am so lucky to have all these amazing women in my life! I am truly honored to call them my friends. Love you all so much! Next stop lake como 🇮🇹 👰🏻‍♀️ 👩‍❤️‍👨💍 #lastsailbeforetheveil" – Kortnie

On her Instagram story highlights, O’Connor posted dreamy party pictures and videos. In one, she’s seen having a great time at the beach with her bffs, while in the other pictures the bride’s tempting cake can be seen.

Kortnie O'Connor at her bachelorette party.

Kortnie wrapped up her bachelorette festivities with a gorgeous solo picture on the cruise in which Edmonds commented:

“Wow wee, if I do say so myself ! 😍😍😍.”

LOOK:

"And that’s a wrap for the bridal and bachelorette festivities! Looking forward to this next chapter 👩‍❤️‍👨💍👰🏻‍♀️🫶🏻 JPE ❤️" - Kortnie

The duo announced their engagement in August 2021.

Jim Edmonds & Kortnie O'Connor’s dreamy Italian wedding

Edmonds and O’Connor married at Villa d’Este in Paris in the presence of close family and friends, the pictures of which were shared on social media.

"We did it!!!! Officially Mrs. Edmonds 👰🏻‍♀️"Kortnie O'Connor

Here are some more breathtaking pictures from the wedding.

"The best day ever!! 9/25/22" - Kortnie O'Connor

Here’s a glimpse of their wedding featuring Edmonds and Kortnie as husband and wife.

"Kortnie! Most stunning bride EVER! It was such an honor to be a part of this very special day! I love you babe! ❤️❤️ "- Kortnie O'Connor

This is Edmonds’ fourth marriage. He was previously married twice during his playing career, first to LeAnn Horton and later to Allison Jayne Raski. He wed “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King in 2014 after his split with Raski.

King and Edmonds split when Jim allegedly admitted to sexting with a woman while Meghan was pregnant with their twins. Additionally, King charged Edmonds with having an improper relationship with the family's former young babysitter, but he refuted the allegations. In 2021, the divorce was legally finalised.

Edmonds, a star MLB player, was known for his strong hitting and defensive abilities. Over the course of his career, Edmonds played for numerous organizations, including the Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, and St. Louis Cardinals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far