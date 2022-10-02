"I want to be the best example of a single, working mom to my kids" - Ex-wife of former MLB star Jim Edmonds opens up about channeling single parenthood and setting an example for mothers out there

Meghan King, MLB star Jim Edmonds' ex-wife, recently discussed her highly publicized divorce and life as a single parent with three children.

In an interview with Page Six, King revealed that she returned to work while also taking care of her kids, all while engaged in a heated court battle with Edmonds. She said:

"I love working and being in the city [New York]. It’s always best to put your nose to the grindstone. And I want to be the best example of a single, working mom to my kids.”

Jim Edmonds was selected to the All-Star team in 1995, 2000, 2003, 2005

Edmonds and King started dating in 2013 and got married in October 2014, when King was cast on season 10 of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County.' The show highlighted the couple's early struggles. Edmonds was accused of cheating on his wife multiple times. The couple eventually separated in November 2019 and later finalized their divorce in May 2021.

King and Edmonds have three children -- five-year-old daughter Aspen and four-year-old twin boys Hayes and Hart. In June, King also filed a temporary restraining order against her former partner, citing that Edmonds was allegedly abusive toward her. She cited “frequent and consistent verbal abuse” via text and the co-parenting app Family Wizard.

Jim Edmonds ties the knot with Kortnie O’Connor in Lake Como, Italy

Edmonds has tied the knot for the fourth time with Kortnie O’Connor in Lake Como, Italy. O’Connor announced that Edmonds had proposed to her in April 2021 after dating for over a year. He shared a picture with his new wife on Instagram. It was captioned:

“Most beautiful bride ever. Thank you for being my rock. I love you!!!!”

Jim Edmonds has been married three times before. His first wife Lee Ann Horton died of cancer in 2015. They were married in the 1990s and separated around 2008 (details are not clear). He was married to Allison Jayne Raski, from 2008 to 2014. Jim Edmonds then married Meghan King in 2014. He has seven kids from his three marriages.

The former MLB center fielder played for the California/Anaheim Angels, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds over his 17-year career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far