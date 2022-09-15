Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O'Connor: Complete timeline of their relationship

Four-time All-Star Jim Edmonds was married to The Real Housewives of Orange County fame Meghan King from October 2014- October 2019. Jim filed for divorce from Meghan the day after the estranged couple's fifth wedding anniversary. Apparently, Meghan accused Jim of having an affair with their children's babysitter, Carly Wilson.

Seven months after parting ways with Meghan, Jim took to Instagram to announce the entry of his new lady love, Kortnie O'Connor, into his life. Here's a complete timeline of their relationship.

June 2020: Jim Edmonds announces his romantic involvement with Kortnie O'Connor

Four-time All-Star Jim Edmonds posted a photo of Kortnie and thanked her for helping him to show a way out of an abusive and loveless marriage. He called her an "amazing woman" and extended gratitude for making him a "better person and father."

Jim Edmonds wrote a heartfelt caption writing:

"If it wasn’t for this girl, I don’t think I would be here right now. She showed up in my life just at the right time. Amazing that her taking a chance on a plus one weekend to Mexico pulled me out of my hole and changed my life forever. I was in such a dark place; one that I didn’t think could happen to me.

"I was going through hell ending a loveless and abusive relationship. The lies and accusations that followed the breakup only put me deeper into a funk. Along came this beautiful woman by chance, who lit up my world and brought me back to life. I’m very grateful for my amazing friends, children and this amazing woman for making me a better person and father."

August 2021: Kortnie O'Connor confirms getting engaged to Jim Edmonds

Three months after Jim and Meghan's divorce settlement in May 2021, Kortnie confirmed that Edmonds had proposed to her.

Kortnie took to her Instagram to share the engagement news.

In her Instagram Story, she wrote:

"Now that our families and friends have been informed of our latest news, I'm ready to share it all with you. I have to admit I am not the most public person with my private life but in an effort to include all of Jimmy's supportive fans, I wanted to be able to share (without the pressure of the media.)

"It is my hope we will ve able to celebrate our prenuptials in bliss. Thank you for all your sincere well wishes! Love, Kortnie."

April 2022: Kortnie O'Connor divulged details about her wedding to Jim Edmonds

In April 2022, Kortnie shared details of her marriage in September 2022.

As per PEOPLE, the pair are all set to marry in an intimate setup at Villa d'Este in Lake Como, Italy.

Kortnie told PEOPLE:

"As I'm sure everyone knows, this isn't Jim's first time around. So we just wanted to make it about enjoying everybody — all of our close friends and family. An adventure for everybody to enjoy, not another wedding in the church."

She added:

"I planned it in Italy for that reason. Jim's never been there. I thought it might be an experience for his kids, and just to celebrate our relationship and let everybody enjoy it as well. So that was the focus, as well as Lake Como is a really beautiful destination."

People @people Jim Edmonds and Fiancée Kortnie O'Connor Tease Upcoming Wedding in Italy: It's 'Meant to Be' people.com/tv/jim-edmonds… Jim Edmonds and Fiancée Kortnie O'Connor Tease Upcoming Wedding in Italy: It's 'Meant to Be' people.com/tv/jim-edmonds…

It will be Jim's fourth marriage. He was previously hitched to Lee Ann Horton, Allison Jayne Raski (2008-2014), and Meghan O'Toole King (2014-2019).

