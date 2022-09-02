"I didn't really know how I wanted to present myself to them" - Former MLB All-Star Jim Edmonds' fiancee Kortnie opens up about becoming a stepmother

Former MLB star Jim Edmonds is set to get hitched this September in Italy to his fiancée Kortnie O'Connor. It will be his fourth marriage. He was previously married to Lee Ann Horton, Allison Jayne Raski (2008-2014), and Meghan O'Toole King (2014-2019). Jim has two daughters from his first marriage, one son and a daughter from his second marriage, and a daughter and twin boys from his third marriage.

In an exclusive interview with People, the weekly magazine, Jim and fiancée Kortnie O'Connor opened up about her becoming a stepmother to Jim's children.

Kortnie said:

"In the beginning, it was a little bit of a challenge because it was so fresh, and I didn't really know how I wanted to present myself to them."

O’Connor added that she "let things flow naturally":

"I let things happen naturally, and let them get to know me and feel comfortable with me first. I didn't want to put on them my values or what I want them to think I am, and have them calling me mom.

"I didn't want to push anything like that on them at first. So I just let things flow naturally and then develop into a really great relationship."

Good wishes for Jim and Kortnie who are soon to become husband and wife!

Meghan King, the third wife of Jim Edmonds wants him to be in a long-term, committed relationship for the sake of their children

Former MLB star, Jim Edmonds with his ex-wife, Meghan King

As per US Magazine, "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Meghan King wants her ex-husband to be in a stable and long-term, committed relationship for the sake of their children.

In May 2021, referring to Jim Edmonds' relationship with Kortnie O’Connor, Meghan said:

“I would feel that stability for my children is what I care about the most. So any kind of long-term committed relationship that Jim is in, I fully, fully support because that’s absolutely the best for my children.”

King also went to share her experience of being a stepmom to Jim's children from his first and second marriages.

She mentioned:

“I was a stepmom and I’ve always been the school of thought that the more people to love children the better. And I don’t think that there’s a limited capacity for children to be able to be loved.

“It’s not like they could only be loved by mommy and daddy. I don’t think that takes away my love for them if they’re going to love somebody else. So I think it’s great.”

After Meghan got divorced from Jim Edmonds, she went onto date Christian Scauf (March 2020- November 2020) and Will Roos (2021). Meghan exchanged vows with Cuffe Owens in October 2021 but separated in December 2021. King has been dating Trevor Colhoun since April 2022.

