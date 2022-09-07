"Jlo, JLo, JLo, JLo" - Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was once heckled with chants of ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez during live coverage of Fox's American League Championship Series

On October 18, 2021, former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was on the panelist of commentators for the American League Championship Series. Everyone in the MLB sphere is aware of the Yankees and Red Sox rivalry.

As A-Rod was speaking about the proceedings of the MLB game between the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox, the Red Sox fans decided to take a dig at the Yankees slugger.

All of a sudden, a group of Boston Red Sox fans began loudly chanting Jennifer Lopez's nickname:

"Jlo, JLo, JLo, JLo."

The same group of Red Sox fans also took Jennifer Lopez's then-boyfriend Ben Affleck's name and went on to troll A-Rod by throwing questions at him.

“What’s your favorite Ben Affleck movie?"

"JLO JLO JLO JLO JLO" - @Jenny X Block

One of them had the audacity to continue the jeers with this statement:

"She left you with Ben Affleck!

"Ouch!" - @Chistel May Cueto

Apparently, J. Lo quickly moved on from her break-up with Alex and became involved with Academy Award winner Ben Affleck.

Boston Red Sox fans also started shouting "A-Rod sucks" when he wore a New York Yankees cap in the middle of the coverage during Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

Alex Rodriguez chose to ignore the group of Boston Red Sox fans

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Although Alex Rodriguez was still getting over his split from his ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez, he showed no signs of emotion when Red Sox fans tried to intentionally set him off by using J. Lo's name.

He performed his professional duties and simply chose to ignore them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif