Netflix hit series 'Sweet Magnolias' fans want to see JoAnna Garcia Swisher once again in season 4. JoAnna, the wife of former New York Yankees baseball player Nick Swisher has garnered her following for her talents on screen.

Audiences have been enthusiastically asking if there will be another season of 'Sweet Magnolias,' eagerly hoping for JoAnna Swisher's involvement.

In a series of photos shared on Instagram, she shared her daily struggles and how she is juggling all the challenges. Her relatable caption emphasized the need for effortless fashion choices seamlessly transitioning from drop-off to pick-up.

Here's what fans have to say on Instagram:

Joanna Swisher's Instagram Post

As viewers speculate about her return in season 4 of ''Sweet Magnolias'', the support for JoAnna's acting showcases the audience's relatedness with her character in the series, and fans are eager to know what's to come next.

JoAnna and Nick Swisher's relationship

JoAnna and Nick Swisher

JoAnna first crossed paths with the former Yankees first baseman in 2009, a year after her split from ex-fiancé Trace Ayala. A year later, after meeting each other, they exchanged vows.

Their love story reached a beautiful milestone in December 2010, as they said "I do" amidst the breathtaking backdrop of the Breakers Hotel & Resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Their bonding and marriage blossomed, and in 2013, their family grew with the arrival of their daughter Emerson.

Three years later, in 2016, the Swisher family grew even more vivaciously with the birth of their second daughter, Sailor, in June.