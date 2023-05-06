In July 2015, popular actress JoAnna García Swisher talked candidly about her intimate relationship with her husband and former MLB star Nick Swisher, during an appearance on the show "Watch What Happens Live".

On Bravo's late night, interactive talk show, Swisher participated in a fun Q&A game, where she didn't hesitate to confess that Nick loves getting into a romantic mood with her all the time:

"He definitely always gets laid," JoAnna admitted. And, I'm not just saying that because I'm a j**k. We have a good situation."

"So excited about the 2nd Annual Swisher CoLabs Golf Classic!" - Your Boy Swish

JoAnna García and Nick Swisher became engaged in May 2010 and tied the knot months later on December 11, 2010.

"Can’t believe this was 12 years ago!" - Your Boy Swish

The pair shares two daughters, Emerson Jay Swisher (2013) and Sailor Stevie Swisher (2016.

Nick Swisher joined JoAnna Garcia on sitcom Better With You

Former New York Yankees Nick runs on the field with a Yankees Flag prior to game one of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on October 11, 2022, in New York, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Former New York Yankees outfielder and first baseman Nick Swisher made a guest appearance as himself on his ABC's, Better with You, in 2011. The sitcom also featured JoAnna García. Swisher was apprehensive about his acting role, but Garcia insists that he did a great job.

The Oakland Athletics picked him in the first round (16th overall) during the 2002 MLB draft. He made his MLB debut with the team in 2004 and stayed with them until 2007.

After that, Swisher went on to play for many teams, including the Chicago White Sox in 2008, New York Yankees from 2009 to 2012, Cleveland Guardians from 2013 to 2015 and Atlanta Braves in 2015.

