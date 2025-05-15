Joc Pederson drops 1-word reaction to Adolis Garcia's stunning performance in Rangers' victory

Texas Rangers outfielder Joc Pederson delivered a brief but hyped message to former warning track partner Adolis Garcia in the team's 8-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Garcia hit a two-run shot during the sixth inning of the contest, his sixth homer of the season.

Pederson shared a photo of Garcia with a caption of "Bombiiiiii," a nod to Garcia's nickname "El Bombi" or "the lighbulb." In the snapshot, the two can be seen celebrating Garcia's two-run home run in the sixth inning.

Rangers outfielder Joc Pederson with a hyped caption for Adolis Garcia (yungjoc650/Instagram)

Primarily used as an outfielder, Pederson has been converted to a first baseman and a designated hitter for 2025. After a rut of biblical proportions, he has steadily gained traction and has collected 14 base hits and four RBIs so far.

Adolis Garcia, on the other hard, has six home runs and 24 RBIs through 153 at-bats. The former World Series MVP is batting at a .229/.278/.683 clip with five stolen bases.

Rangers sweep ailing Rockies at home

With their commanding 8-3 victory against the Rockies last night, the Rangers took the three-game series sweep over the hapless squad to improve their record to 23-21.

The Rangers are currently caught in a four-horse race against the Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros, and the Athletics for the AL West lead. The quartet are currently within just 1.5 games of each other for the division's lead with each victory and defeat given the utmost importance for positioning.

With the win over Colorado, Texas recorded its fifth-straight win and will look to keep the momentum as they host divisional foe Houston Astros for a Lone Star State showdown.

Texas rocked Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela with six runs on eight base hits in 4.2 innings. Wyatt Langford started the scoring with a two-run home run, his eight blast of the season. With the bases loaded, Senzatela walked Josh Jung that gave a free run to the hosts. Then a few moments later, Adolis Garcia ran home after a force out.

Michael Toglia cut the Texas lead to three with a solo home run in the second inning. However, the Rangers were just relentless as Jake Burger's double and Garcia's two-run blast put the game away for the hosts.

After another disastrous outing, Senzatela incurred his seventh loss across nine starts. On the other hand, Patrick Corbin earned his third victory in seven starts. The latter currently owns a 3.35 ERA across 37.2 innings.

