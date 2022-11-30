Joc Pederson’s high school career: Which NFL star WR did Joc Pederson play with at Palo Alto High School?

When asking a baseball fan about football, one of the first names that may come up might be Joc Pederson. While he has never played in the NFL, Pederson has been linked to professional football on more than one occasion. First, there is his connection to fantasy football and the notorious incident with fellow Major Leaguer Tommy Pham. His second link comes through his connection with superstar wide receiver Davante Adams.

One of the most notorious incidents in fantasy football history came when, after a dispute in a "big-money league", Tommy Pham slapped Pederson before a match-up between both of their teams.

Evan Webeck @EvanWebeck Joc Pederson was waiting for us after the game, with receipts from his group text exchange with Tommy Pham. He sent a GIF of three weightlifters with Giants, Dodgers and Padres logos superimposed on them. The Padres guy collapsed under the weight of his dumbbell. (1/) Joc Pederson was waiting for us after the game, with receipts from his group text exchange with Tommy Pham. He sent a GIF of three weightlifters with Giants, Dodgers and Padres logos superimposed on them. The Padres guy collapsed under the weight of his dumbbell. (1/)

While the incident may have been overblown, the assault by Tommy Pham was unnecessary and violent. The idiotic response by Pham led to a three-game suspension and a fine for an undisclosed amount.

Joc Pederson's other connection to professional football comes in a less violent way. Pederson was a wide receiver for the Palo Alto High School football team. He led the team in both touchdowns and yards. He was the number one receiver for the team. But who was behind him on the depth chart? None other than future All-Pro First Team wide receiver Davante Adams.

Baseball @mlbelites_ Davante Adams and Joc Pederson played high school football together. During Joc’s senior year he was WR1, while Adams was WR2.



Davante Adams and Joc Pederson played high school football together. During Joc’s senior year he was WR1, while Adams was WR2. Pederson: 30 receptions, 650 yards, 9 TDsAdams: 25 receptions, 484 yards, 7 TDs https://t.co/NzmMkNRgAQ

In his two seasons playing football for Palo Alto, Pederson would finish with 1,395 total receiving yards, with an average yard per catch of 18.9 yards, while also reaching the endzone 14 times.

Alex Pavlovic @PavlovicNBCS Brandon Crawford finally has someone to throw to. Joc Pederson was a really good WR at Palo Alto years ago, some guy named Davante Adams was on the other side Brandon Crawford finally has someone to throw to. Joc Pederson was a really good WR at Palo Alto years ago, some guy named Davante Adams was on the other side https://t.co/bxGb9Rs6Ta

Joc Pederson's MLB accomplishments

The 30-year-old from Palo Alto, California, has had an interesting career, to say the least. A two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, Pederson has found himself on the move frequently in recent years. After spending the bulk of his career (2014-2020) with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pederson has now made his way to four different MLB teams; the Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, and currently the San Francisco Giants.

A journeyman in every sense of the word, Pederson's value as a power-hitting lefty is desired by all. Apparently, only for a brief moment.

